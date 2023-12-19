Former Rival Calls Out Jake Paul for an MMA Fight Brands Nate Diaz Talks ‘Disrespectful’

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul secured his eighth win as a professional recently against Andre August. ‘The Problem Child’ won in devastating fashion, knocking out August in the first round of the fight. Following the win, Paul teased a major announcement would be coming soon. There are rumours that it could be an MMA fight against Nate Diaz. However, Paul’s former opponent Tyron Woodley branded these talks as disrespectful.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tyron Woodley shared his thoughts on an MMA fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. He mentioned that if anyone should fight Paul in MMA it should be him. Woodley further elaborated on why that is the case. He said,

“I don’t know. I think everyone’s journey is their own journey. But I do got something to say, all this talk about him fighting Nick in MMA. I think if you gon fight anybody in MMA, you fight me in MMA. I am the one that did the numbers with you….I am the one that was the five time champion. I am the one that took the fight on two weeks notice… I saved that card. That card was not going to happen, people would not be buying Christmas gifts had I not stepped up to the plate. So the talk about fighting anyone outside of me in MMA is disrespect.”

Jake Paul took on Woodley on two separate occasions. The first time, Woodley stepped in on short notice to save the fight card. The fight ended with Paul getting his hand raised via split decision after eight rounds. In the rematch Paul secured a knockout in the sixth round to silence all doubts. With that being said, let’s take a look at what is next for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul to take on Nate Diaz in 2024?

2023 was an extremely active year for ‘The Problem Child’ he fought thrice and won twice. Following the recent win, Paul’s cryptic statement on what is next has left fans and pundits guessing. Paul signed with the PFL in January 2023 and is yet to make his debut. There is a very strong chance that fans will see Jake Paul in the octagon in 2024. Paul might have his eyes set on Nate Diaz.

However, it seems unlikely Nate Diaz will fight under the PFL promotion given how vocal he has been against it. If that is the case, Tyron Woodley is a very good option as a backup given he is also an accomplished mixed martial artist like Nate Diaz.