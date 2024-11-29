mobile app bar

‘Dana White vs. Joe Rogan’: UFC Boss Shares Witty Response as Fans Demand Outlandish Fights in UFC Giveaway

Kevin Binoy
Published

Dana White (L), Joe Rogan (R)

The holiday season is here, and so is Dana White’s annual UFC Christmas giveaway, where fans get a chance to share their wish lists with the UFC boss himself. But this year, fans took the opportunity to demand something hilariously outlandish—a fight between White and longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan. 

As expected, White didn’t disappoint with his response, delivering a witty comeback that had everyone talking. While the idea of the UFC president squaring off against the podcasting and martial arts legend is purely comedic, Rogan would absolutely smoke the bossman. 

 

But can he fight himself? Is this a Black Mirror episode? No, but it is trippy.

It started when a fan commented, Please give us Dana White vs Joe Rogan”.

The bossman, who already seemed to be Christman spirits, responded to the fan by clarifying something that has been in front of their eyes all this time. 

“Dana White IS Joe Rogan!!!! Joe Rogan IS Dana White!!!!”


Now, if you are wondering, is White joking about both men being bald and having similar physiques? That’s a stereotype. As Theo Von clearly told Rogan on the JRE podcast,

“You look like one the Turkeys when they tie it up and they get all lined out.” 

Now, despite White’s recent weight loss amidst a health scare, he looks nothing like it. Or so one would think.

TBT when White got mistaken for Rogan 

Earlier this year in March, White had a hilarious mix-up when Sage Steele accidentally confused him with Rogan during her podcast. After what appeared to have been a conversation that had gone for an hour, Steele asked White a question meant for Rogan.

Dana, never one to shy away from a good laugh, played along with humor and even poked fun at himself, joking,

“Did you just think I was Joe? I was bald before Joe was ever bald!”

It turns out this wasn’t the first time Dana’s been mistaken for the iconic podcast host. He shared that fans on the street often confuse him for Rogan too.

I’ll be walking down the street, and people say, ‘I love your podcast, I watch every episode!'” White said, laughing.

“They think they just took a picture with Joe Rogan.”

It seems being a bald, outspoken personality in the UFC world has its occasional case of mistaken identity! Now, only if Rogan could sneak in and make that Jones vs. Aspinal fight official!

