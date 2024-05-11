Joe Rogan and John Hennessey Leave Fans in Awe with a Picture Alongside the $3 Million Worth F5

Popular combat sports analyst and podcaster Joe Rogan made waves on social media with an unsuspecting collaboration with the CEO of Hennessey Performance, John Hennessey. The two Texans posed for a picture alongside a black 1817 hp fire-breathing Hennessey Venom F5, leaving fans awestruck

While hardcore MMA fans might remember Joe Rogan doing podcasts with Hennessey last year, most casual fans were surprised to see the UFC commentator and the automobile enthusiast posing together. Hennessey Performance’s official page even shared the snap on IG with a wholesome caption that won the internet over.

“Just a couple of Texas boys ready to embarrass all of you on Grand Parkway with their 1817 HP.”

For the uninitiated, Hennessey is an American performance brand that specializes in turning your average Fords, Dodges, Lincolns, Cadillacs, etc, into torque monsters. Headquartered in Sealy, Texas, the company shattered expectations when it rolled out its first hypercar, the Hennessey Venom F5 in 2017 at the SEMA show in Vegas.

At its core, the car is equipped with a ludicrous 6.6L twin turbo V8 cranking out a mind-bending 1817hp that would rip out tarmac. Moreover, even though the two-seater would cost you more than a heart and liver at a hefty $3 million price tag, it is the perfect vehicle for an adrenaline junkie.

Interestingly, the heart of the F5 is called ‘Fury’ and Hennessey revealed the lesser-known story behind the name in a conversation with Rogan.

The inspiration behind Hennessey naming its heart ‘Fury’

The car industry is an ever-changing landscape with the scales currently tipped towards EVs or Electronic Vehicles. However, that storm is yet to hit Texas as Hennessey is still going against the grain to dish out a proper American V8.

During his appearance in Joe Rogan‘s podcast, John Hennessey revealed why the company named the F5’s roaring engine ‘Fury.’ Developed solely to beat its European competition in the speed game, the Venom F5 can reach up to speed above 300mph.

At the core is its twin turbo engine that churns out more than 1800 hp and 1,193 lb-ft taking inspiration from Brad Pitt’s movie – ‘The Fury’ where an American tank company wages war against the superior German tanks despite their sub-par equipment.

Unfortunately, the car does fall short when getting all that power down to the wheels owing to its single-clutch gearbox. Still, it will take you places a lot faster than your conventional wagons.