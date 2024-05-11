Former UFC Star Senses ‘Jealousy’ Behind Conor McGregor’s Targeting of Sean O’Malley

Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the UFC and is not ready to relinquish that title anytime soon. While there are a few up-and-coming names in the UFC, none seem to be on the same trajectory as Conor McGregor. Sean O’Malley is one fighter who has the potential to get close to Conor McGregor. However, a former UFC fighter believes that O’Malley’s rise is making ‘The Notorious’ jealous.

Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren sat down for the latest episode of their podcast on Cormier’s YouTube channel. Of the many topics they discussed, ‘DC’ and ‘Funky’ addressed the recent back and-forth between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley on X.

The former double champion then asked Askren if McGregor’s comments stemmed from jealousy. Askren believed that there was definitely a possibility.

“I think that is a definite possibility. A sense of jealousy or something cause Sean is kind of on fire. You know, I did not think he was going to be Aljo and he finished him quickly. You still gotta get past Merab.”

According to Cormier, ‘The Notorious’ has been witnessing the rise of Sean O’Malley in the UFC over the past few years. This, Cormier believes has made McGregor feel that he could have some competition in terms of being the biggest star in the UFC. Therefore, McGregor wants to do anything in his power to try and diminish O’Malley’s stock.

DC believes this was why he attacked O’Malley over his failed drug test from 2018.

Now, while O’Malley may be a rising star, he is nowhere close to being as big a celebrity as Conor McGregor. The gap between ‘The Notorious’ and the second biggest star in the UFC is still the distance between our sun and the gassy giants at the end of the line.

What did Conor McGregor say about Sean O’Malley?

Conor McGregor prides himself on being clean and expects the same from other competitors as well. To be fair, he has also been called out for juicing following his leg injury against Dustin Poirier 3 years ago. Joe Rogan had even commented on his massive weight gain and remarked that his p*ss would melt the cup.

But it seems, McGregor is past that. So, when Ryan Garcia recently tested positive for a banned substance he took to X to bash Garcia and O’Malley caught some major strays. In a now-deleted tweet, the Irishman had asked the authorities to ban Garcia and threatened to beat up both O’Malley and the boxer.



‘Suga’ has since stated that McGregor is jealous of his success and therefore has resorted to making such comments online. What does McGregor think of these responses? Well, we will just have to set our clocks to Dublin time and watch out for his X profile late at night. That’s when the magic happens.