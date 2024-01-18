Sean Strickland Post-USADA Transformation Leaves Fans Amazed and Puzzled: “On The Secret Juice”

Sean Strickland takes on Dricus Du Plessis this weekend at UFC 297 for the middleweight title. What started as an amicable relationship between the two men has slowly morphed into a heated grudge match. As Strickland prepares for his 21st UFC fight, and first title defense, there seems to be a major change in his physique as noted by fans on Twitter.

A fan on Twitter posted a side-by-side comparison of Strickland’s physique. The first photo was of ‘Tarzan’ in camp while preparing for Adesanya vs his current physique while preparing for Du Plessis. The 32-year-old appears to be more muscular and lean at the same time. The caption for the image shared said, “Goodbye USADA.”

Needless to say, Strickland’s impressive physique transformation evoked a lot of reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the side-by-side comparison.

One fan said, “The champ is going to destroy dricus”

Another fan said, “He got on that Ubereem diet”

“Geared up to the gills.”– commented a fan

“they’re all on the secret juice”– commented a fan referencing to illegal drug use.

Another fan commented on the topic saying, “Izzy camp was short notice. Not to mention that Sean also had a bad weight cut. He probably looks more lean because it is a full camp and he likely wants to cut weight earlier to avoid another bad weight cut (I.e. he was used to cutting to 186 lbs).”

Notably, after an eight-year long partnership, the UFC parted ways with USADA at the end of 2023. This is the first PPV that is being held with the new regulations and governing body in place. Strickland will be hoping that while other things might change, his status as champion remains intact after UFC 297.

Sean Strickland to usher in a new era for middleweight at UFC 297?

‘Tarzan’ put on an extremely impressive display to win the world title against Israel Adesanya 293. The UFC then proceeded to book Strickland for his first title defence against Du Plessis. In a recent podcast, Strickland stated that he would stab Du Plessis if he brought up anything about his childhood.

‘Tarzan’ had an extremely rough childhood growing up which Du Plessis used to get under his skin. Regardless of the outcome on Saturday night, the title fight between Strickland and Du Plessis promises to be an extremely competitive fight.