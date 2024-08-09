Francis Ngannou’s Next Opponent: Who Is Renan Ferreira- Record, Stats, Fighting Style, Betting Odds

After an unsuccessful boxing match against Anthony Joshua, former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is making his way back to MMA.. He is currently signed to the PFL and will compete as a heavyweight fighter against Renan Ferreria, a 6’8 Brazilian gladiator.

Ferreria has an impressive record of 13 wins and 3 losses. He has only one decision win to his name, all other wins having come via way of knockout or submission.

Nicknamed, ‘Problema’, he certainly promises to be a tough challenge for the returning Cameroonian fighter, who hasn’t fought in a MMA competition since defeating Cyril Gane to win the undisputed UFC heavyweight gold in 2022.

His opponent, on the other hand, is on a 4-fight winning streak and last fought in February this year. With an 85% KO rate, he very well could be one hunting the ‘Predator’.

Both fighters have the same number of losses to their namem, but Ngannou has more wins to his name with 17, a testament to his vast experience at the top of the food chain.

According to Forbes, the Cameroonian fighter goes into the fight as a -345 favorite, while the Brazilian remains a -275 underdog.

And it might also help that the former UFC heavyweight champion aims to fight with a bigger purpose in mind.

Ngannou’s Purpose

No parent should have to bury their child and only those who do understand the pain and the trauma never really goes away.

The untimely demise of Ngannou’s young son, Kobe seems to have fundamentally changed him as a person and nobody can blame him for that. He just hasn’t been the same after the loss.

However, with the announcement of his next fight, the PFL fighter is now looking to make an impact in his new organization,

“All my life I’ve fought for a lot of different purposes and on October 19th I’m going to fight for a greater purpose.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion aims to dedicate this fight to his late son. Despite having considered retirement, he is now ready to get back into the ring.

That said, October 19 will be an emotional day for the fighter as he will look to make his debut in the PFL while fighting in the memory of his lost boy.