From UFC to Nobody”: Muhammad Mokaev’s Hint at Joining a New Promotion Leaves Fans Feeling Bittersweet

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Muhammad Mokaev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jafel Filho (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad Mokaev has not been having a good time since Dana White kicked him out of the organization for apparently being difficult to deal with. This was one of the rare times where a fighter got kicked out not because of his performances, but because of events that happened outside the octagon. However, he is now hinting at joining a new organization but fans don’t seem too optimistic about it either.

Mokaev shared a cryptic photo of gloves used in Brave FC and said, ‘New gloves but same goal’, hinting at joining the organization after PFL refused to sign him either.

Needless to say, fans had a lot to say about it.

“He better to go to One Championship and he could have the opportunity to fight the GOAT ” Demetrious Johnson ” it would be better achievement.”

This fan just felt sad for the former UFC fighter,

“This is just sad”

Another fan pointed out the reason why Mokaev got kicked out from the UFC, after calling him a diva, he said this about him,

“You’re not Conor. You’re not khabib. Those guys earned their pay and their respect.”

This fan was one of the few that felt bad for Mokaev,

“He was used as a sacrificial lamb and a warning to all the other UFC fighters.I’m glad he found a new home.”

One user called him out for ruining his career with his antics,

“All the talent in the world but his antics cost him his career. Even PFL didn’t want him.”

Another user felt bad for him as he was joining Brave FC,

“Lol that’s just depressing brave fc”

This fan spoke about how Mokaev went from being a UFC fighter to being a ‘nobody’,

“From UFC to nobody”

Now, of course when he was let go from the UFC, fans believed PFL would take him but that road came to a rude halt when the company’s president Ray Sefo publicly denounced the fighter.

Sefo reveals why they won’t sign Mokaev

It turns out Mokaev’s reputation precedes him. After getting cut from the UFC, he was looking to sign to another big name in the MMA world.

However, PFL president Ray Sefo made a statement during a press conference that shattered any aspirations of him joining the organization,

“No, I’ve spoken to people that is in the know and apparently he’s just a pain in the a*s to deal with and so no we’re not interested.”

Of course, this is rather odd given some of the biggest names in the sport have been involved in or at least have been accused of one or many criminal activities and continue enjoying their careers with impunity.