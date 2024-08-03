“Unemployed”: Muhammad Mokaev Reacts After Being Cut From UFC Roster Despite UFC 304 Win

Muhammad Mokaev joined the UFC in 2022 to become the youngest-ever champion and break Jon Jones’ record. However, after a seven-fight stint with the promotion, the 24-year-old has been cut from the UFC and is now unemployed. Still, that has not stopped Mokaev from enjoying the finer things in life.

‘The Punisher’ took to social media to give fans an update about his life since his last fight. He posted a photo of himself in Dubai with the Burj Khalifa in the background, while the caption read,

“Unemployed man in Dubai.”

Unemployed man in Dubai pic.twitter.com/y0SxTSqNSb — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) August 2, 2024



In the build-up to his fight with Manel Kape, the British fighter was involved in a series of incidents that did not sit well with the UFC. Chief among them were reports that Mokaev allegedly sucker punched Kape. According to Kape’s coach Eric Nicksick, the 24-year-old asked Kape to take a photo together, and once he agreed, Mokaev punched him.

In the post-fight press conference, Mokaev admitted to punching Kape but defended himself claiming that he did so because of certain comments the Angola native made previously. Naturally, considering the bad blood between the two men, fans expected the fight to be a barn burner.

However, although Mokaev did secure the win, it was not an entertaining fight by any means. As a matter of fact, UFC President Dana White commented on the British fighter in the post-fight press conference stating that the matchmakers did not like the 24-year-old.

White also added that the UFC would not be re-signing him and that the PFL is getting an exciting young talent to its roster soon. Unfortunately for Mokaev, it appears that the PFL has other ideas.

PFL President Ray Sefo shares his thoughts on Mokaev

It was alleged that White was upset with Mokaev because he was negotiating with the PFL while still under contract with the UFC. Although the British fighter’s manager denied these claims, it seems like Mokaev’s hunt for a new promotion will have one less option.

PFL President Ray Sefo says the promotion is not interested in “pain in the ass” Muhammad Mokaev. pic.twitter.com/HKe1NfqybZ — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 3, 2024



In a recent press conference, the PFL President was asked if he had any interest in signing Mokaev. To this Sefo insisted that the PFL had no plans to do so in the near future. He further added that according to his sources, Mokaev is a “pain in the a*s” to deal with, and hence the PFL is not interested.