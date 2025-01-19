‘F*ck the Nurmagomedovs’: Conor McGregor’s Friend Dillon Danis Doesn’t Hold Back Celebrating Merab’s Win Over Umar at UFC 311

Merab Dvalishvili just won his first bantamweight title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311, making him the first man to defeat a member of the famous family. However, it would appear Conor McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis is far happier to see the Nurmagomedov family taking a loss.

Following the fight, Danis went on social media and made yet another bigoted remark at the Dagestani camp and declared, “F*ck the Nurmagomedovs“.

Fuck them inbreds fuck the Nurmagomedov’s — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 19, 2025

Danis, who used to be McGregor’s Jiu-Jitsu training partner, had used the same ‘inbred‘ remake for the Dagestanis yesterday after putting himself as a contender for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title after Arman Tsarukyan had pulled out for the fight at the 11th hour.

“I submit the inbred inside one round and send him back to his brother-and-sister parents.”

Perfect time to settle everything. I’ll fly to LA tomorrow and fight @MAKHACHEVMMA no problem. I submit the inbred inside one round and send him back to his brother-and-sister parents. @moicanoufc is literally absolute garbage. This can’t be considered a title fight, and no one… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 17, 2025

This feud with the Nurmagomedovs dates back to the Conor vs Khabib fight at UFC 229. After submitting Conor and winning the lightweight title, Khabib jumped the octagon and attacked Danis, who happened to be in the Irishman’s corner. It was speculated that Danis had been talking trash to Khabib throughout the course of the fight.

However, in a later interview, Khabib denied the rumors and stated that the only reason he did so was because the rest of Conor’s corner was just too old to fight back.