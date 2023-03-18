‘Fu*ckin Monster’: Islam Makhachev, Francis Ngannou, Michael Chandler and Others React as Justin Gaethje ‘Destroys’ Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286

The former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje returned to action today against Rafael Fiziev. This lightweight fight served as the co-main event of UFC 286, which was headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Both Gaethje and Fiziev are some of the best strikers in the division. Thus, the fight gained a lot of hype and it did deliver as expected.

‘The Highlight’ came into the fight on the back of one loss. Meanwhile, ‘Ataman’ was on an undefeated six-fight streak coming into the fight. Thus, for obvious reasons, Fiziev was a favorite going into the bout. Gaethje, however, turned the tables inside the cage.

‘The Highlight’ started it out with a string leg kick after the first bell. Both the fighters were keeping a safe distance but were landing vicious strikes as soon as they found a sweet spot. However, the Azerbaijani fighter looked a little sharp with his combinations. The first round ended with both fighters on their foot.

Both the fighters look confident coming into the second round as well. The combatants use the same strategy keeping their distance but landing while in range. Gaethje, however, hurt Fiziev with a strong jab that left a cut under his eye.

‘Ataman’ retaliated and hurt Gaethje early in the third round. The latter looked weaker after the strikes. But ‘The Highlight’ gained momentum in the last two minutes though and came back strong. He also successfully landed a takedown in the last ten seconds of the round. Finally, after three rounds of bloody war, ‘The Highlight’ got a nod from the judges.

Final result of the fight: Justin Gaethje defeated Rafael Fiziev via a majority decision.

MMA world reacts to the result of Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

‘The Highlight’ returned after almost a year’s gap. But the Arizona-born fighter bounced back to the win column after a stunning performance against Fiziev. Here’s how the MMA stars and fans reacted to the outcome of the fight.

What a War!!

Congrats to both fighters but Geathje is a beast! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 18, 2023

Justin Gaethje is a fuckin monster #UFC286 — Bryer Cottier (@bryercottier) March 18, 2023

That was a good ass fight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#UFC286 — Rosa diaz (@RedRosaa1) March 18, 2023

This is everything we’ve expected from this fight! 👊🏻 @ufc286 what banger ! — Volkan Oezdemir (@volkan_oezdemir) March 18, 2023

"I got my takedown. You guys can shut the fuck up now." – Justin Gaethje — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 18, 2023

Gaethje being a big underdog was disrespectful — . (@Skiv231) March 18, 2023

Justin gaethje is without a doubt the most exciting fighter I’ve ever seen. #UFC286 — JDVLl (@JRGDVLL) March 18, 2023

Following this victory, Justin Gaethje will cement his position in the top five of the lightweight division. Meanwhile, Fiziev, after an amazing win streak, will be back to the drawing board. However, he is still relevant in the division.

After such an amazing performance from both the lightweight combatants, it would be exciting to see what UFC does with them next. What are your thoughts on Fiziev’s and Gaethje’s performance at UFC 286?