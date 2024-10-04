“Fu*king Cool”: Israel Adesanya Loves What Power Couple Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Have

Conor McGregor and his long-time partner, Dee Devlin are the most adored power couple in the UFC. While the duo often tends to raise eyebrows owing to the Irishman’s theatrics, everyone acknowledges the fact that they are inseparable. Even former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya looks at those lovestruck fools and all they have conquered together with admiration.

Dropping down to Joe Rogan’s studio for the latest episode of the JRE podcast, Izzy gave his flowers to the power couple, appreciating the unconditional love.

“When I look at someone like, say, even a Conor with Dee Devlin, that’s f**king cool. I love that, she still with him to this day, they got many kids together, that’s cool, regardless of what the state of their relationship is now. Look, she was with him when he was no one and she believed in him, that kind of stuff is rare these days.”

While ‘The Last Stylebender’ himself has been in a shaky relationship in the past with his ex-girlfriend apparently suing him, the Kiwi just couldn’t mince his words.

He lauded ‘The Notorious‘ and his better half for sticking up for each other even in times of despair. Izzy them shifted the topic to UFC 307 and predicted that his former nemesis, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira would emerge victorious.

Pereira over Rountree for Adesanya

After saving UFC 303 despite Conor’s last-minute pullout, Alex Pereira is ready for his third appearance this year at UFC 307 in Utah. Having already won two challenges from Jamahal Hill & Jiri Prochazka, Pereira is clearly the heavy betting favorite.

On the other hand, Rountree despite being #8 in the standings is coming with the momentum of his five consecutive wins and the backing of experts like Chael Sonnen behind him.

However, ‘Poatan’s’ fiercest rival, Adesanya believes that Rountree will have a tough time against the light heavyweight champion if he intends to stand and bang.

Despite having wagered against him on previous instances, Izzy picked Pereira over Rountree, predicting the Brazilian to have his hands raised on Saturday.

“Just off the cuff, I’ll go [Alex] Pereira because of momentum right now… Rountree doesn’t gapple. He likes to kickbox. He’s never going for a takedown. If you are going to do that Pereira – I’m the only one who has ever rocked or stood with him in the UFC. Everyone else, he washed.”

Highlighting the fact that, he is the only one to KO the Brazilian, Izzy predicted that Khalil’s striking-heavy game would be detrimental to his win against an established kickboxer like Pereira.