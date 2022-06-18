‘Give me Anybody, even that Skinny Guy!!!’ – Khamzat Chimaev ready for next UFC fight, calls out Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has not yet registered his next fight, but he hopes Nate Diaz will eventually answer his challenge.

The undefeated Khmazat Chimaev , who came victories against No 2 ranked Welterweight Gilbert Burns in April this year is turning interested in returning back to the octagon. With a lot of speculation around him and Nate Diaz both willing to face each other.

Despite Nate Diaz’s declaration that he is willing to face Chimaev, it appears that neither side is near to waging war, and the Chechen mall is frustrated.

“No, it’s never gotten close [in terms of an agreement],” Chimaev said on the Blockparty podcast. “When I stated we were fighting, little boy, I was overweight, fit, and now I was lifting weights, weighing around 20 pounds [3 kg].” He now says, “Let’s fight.”

“He thought, is August too fast to lose weight? I don’t care, I’ll lose weight and fight him when he’s ready. I will beat this boy. He will never be the same Diaz. “

On Twitter, Diaz said he had agreed to fight Chimaev but wanted to get back into action in July; the fight will mark the final battle on his current UFC contract.

Diaz is still looking for a fight, and repeated attempts to book a fight with Dustin Poirier have fallen through.

“I’ve been trying to fight for years and months,” Diaz wrote. “A month and a half ago, I attempted to fight Khamzat, but he was injured, had visa troubles, was overweight, and now his ass is getting married instead of fighting.”

“I am trying to fight a real fighter ASAP / July. [Let’s go]. ”

Khamzat Chimaev ready to Nate Daiz in August

Still for some or the other reason the fight between duo is yet to be book. Above all, Chimaev just wants to get a date with a rival to start preparations.

This past week, Chimaev and his former rival, Belal Muhammad, agreed to fight in Oct. 2022 but no struggle is yet to be made. If the UFC goes back to trying to make Diaz fight, Chimaev will not say no.

“Diaz ‘war is ready, but the little boy is scared, and he didn’t respond,” Chimaev said. “We’ll see. Belal said yes. I don’t care. I’ll fight everyone. Let Leon [Edwards] fight [Kamaru] Usman, who won there, I’ll take his head. I’ll take his head and take the money.

“I can take my [Diaz] brother (Nick Diaz) with him. I will take f-king his brother and we can destroy him, I will smash anybody ”he concluded.

