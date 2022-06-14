“The king sent him away! Impossible! Impossible!” – Dana White couldn’t believe that glover teixeira taped out to JiriProchazka at UFC 275

UFC 275 turned out to be a very successful event with majority of the fights ended with a Submission or a knock out and Dana White reaction says it all.

Dana White was absent from Singapore for the UFC 275 due to her son’s birthday, but was able to watch what could have been their unruly match of the year. The UFC president is streaming live on Instagram as he watches the event, and this is how he reacted to the battle of the big crazy event between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. Perhaps in the way fans and fighters reacted, White seemed confused about the act of going back and forth and Prochazka’s naked back no-hooks ended up winning the title.



“You are the king of the cliff … Did you click?!?! Impossible !!! No f-king way !! Jiri f — the king sent him away! Impossible! Impossible! Stop fighting the king. What a f-perfect war, man. Well, my phone is on fire. ” Unknown to many viewers, but that finish from Prochazka at the last minute was a clutch. As the judges’ cards showed, Teixeira would have seconds left to keep his belt.

After an unruly party with crazy mistakes, the UFC brass – which may have included the Whites – decided to give the entire suspension card a $ 50,000 performance bonus for their efforts.

UFC 275

In a whole UFC 275 in Singapore was a huge success as it wasn’t running any big names in the UFC. But the all of the fight were great and results was mostly a knock out of a submission

Two fights in particular where fights of the event

Glover Teixeira was submitted to Jiří Procházka for UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

was submitted to Weili Zhang knocked out Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a back hand punch for the UFC Women Strawweight bout.

Jiri Prochazka won the fight in onw of the most crazy fight for Light Heavyweight belt. In the fifth round, ‘Denisa’ managed to choke out a tired Glover Teixeira in the last seconds of a back-and-forth battle. Pro fighters responded to the match on Twitter.

Jiri Prochazka by knockout. Just wait. #UFC275 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Jiri pressed the wrong buttons on ufc 4 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 12, 2022

I now understand why Jon Jones and DC dominated this weight class for so many years. It really puts things into perspective. #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

What a fight. @gloverteixeira is an absolute legend. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 12, 2022

