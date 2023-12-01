Abdu Rozik, Salt Bae, Fans, & More Send Heartfelt Wishes as Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Welcome Fourth Child

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. He is famous for his trash talks, multi-million bling lifestyle and extravagant business ventures. McGregor is the also seen enjoying life to its fullest. The Irishman has a huge fan base which is one of the main reasons he keeps his fans informed about everything he is up to.

Advertisement

McGregor was expecting his fourth child with his partner Dee Devlin recently. He recently shared an update regarding his family life.

He took to his official Instagram and shared a series of images of him and his fiancé holding their newborn baby. The Irishman also took a moment to honor his wife for bearing the newly born and going through labor. He wrote,

Advertisement

“Another chunky healthy boy into the world. Dee you are my hero ❤️”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0SG7FAyexy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As the news broke on the internet many came in to pour their wishes online and this included many renowned names too.

This includes a social media influencer and singer Abdu Rozik who wished the best for the couple by commenting,

“Congrats ♥️”.

Advertisement

Another famous personality Salt Bae, who is a Turkish chef also shared his best wishes and commented,

“Congratulations”.

Moreover, many other from UFC fighters like Tracy Cortez, Stephen Thompson and many more expressed their best wishes on the birth of the newborn.

His fans also shared their heartfelt thoughts praising the newborn. While few also poked fun at how McGregor held the baby.

McGregor is a very family-oriented person. With the newly born he is now a father to his fourth child with his partner Dee Devlin.

Conor McGregor and his big Irish family

‘The Notorious’ is very active on social media and keeps his fans all engaged and informed about his personal and professional life. He often shares his family pictures enjoying and dining together.

McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together since 2008, long before the Irishman’s UFC career. On many occasions, he has expressed how Dee has been a constant pillar of support and inspiration to him. The love-struck couple got engaged in the year 2020 but are yet not officially married.

The couple is a parent to four beautiful kids now. Along with the newborn, the family includes Conor Jr. who is 6 years old, his baby girl Croia Mairead, 4, and his mother baby boy Rian who is 2 years old.

McGregor is often seen enjoying his family time with his kids and is also a dedicated father. We wish both McGregor and Dee, the best as they are blessed with another young blood in their family.