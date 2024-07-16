‘Good Man’ Dana White Wins Hearts by Donating $50K to Victims of the Donald Trump Rally Incident

Following Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, UFC President Dana White has come forward to help out the victims of the Republicsan rally. While the bullet did not hit Trump, it hit a supporter in the stands who lost his life. There were two others who got injured during the event

According to reports, 50-year-old volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore was the death at the rally site. Multiple shots were fired of which one hit Comperatore whilst he was trying to shield his family from bullets. Following the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help out all the victims that were in attendance at the event.

The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $1 million. A few days into the campaign and it has already raised a whopping $4.6 million from over 60 thousand donations.

Top donors include the likes of billionaires Elon Musk, Stephen Wynn, and Kenneth C. Griffin who all donated $50,000 each for the cause. UFC President Dana White also showed his compassionate side donating the same amount.

White’s donation did not go unnoticed as it was shared on Twitter by ‘Leading Report’. MMA fans and otherwise then came out in droves to praise the UFC President.

BREAKING: UFC’s Dana White donates $50,000 to the victims of the attack in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/iTw0TPG0Pq — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 14, 2024



One fan said, “Dana always puts his money where his beliefs are.”

Another fan added, “Dana White is a humanitarian.”

“Dana is a good man!!”– said another fan

Meanwhile, despite facing a near death experience, Donald Trump continues to march forward with his reelection campaign with support from the UFC head honcho

White posts a fiery message after Trump’s close call

The UFC President has stated on multiple occasions how Trump saved the UFC brand during its early days.

The 54-year-old stated that due to their early business dealings, Trump has become a lifelong friend to him.

Therefore, after the failed assassination attempt, White took to social media to post a fiery message.

White stated that the incident showed the world the side of Trump he knew all along that he is a fighter. The UFC President also stated that he would be in attendance at the Republican National Convention this Thursday to endorse his presidential run.