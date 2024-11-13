“Hate This Fight”: UFC Star Gilbert Burns Reveals His Favourite Ahead of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Boxing fans are in for a wild showdown as Jake Paul steps into the ring with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, in a matchup that’s got everyone talking—and not all in a good way. UFC fighter Gibert Burns is the latest name to be added to that list. That said, he also has a favorite as Father Time closes the gap in on the event.

Burns, a top UFC welterweight, explained that he “hates this fight” and hopes Tyson makes quick work of Paul.

‘Durinho’ intense reaction came when he came across the now viral Netflix video on Twitter showing Tyson getting ready for his media day photoshoots.

‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Hate this fight! Hope Mike Tyson find his chin early! https://t.co/IaqJTAO12V — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2024



But while Tyson’s fans might be worried, the 58-year-old is less so. Despite a 30-year age gap, Tyson feels he’s in a better place now than when he retired in 2005.

“I’m not that person anymore,” he says, recalling his past struggles with narcotics and alcohol.

Now, with a clear mind and a fresh perspective, he believes he’s ready for this challenge. ‘Iron Mike’ has been training hard, sparring with younger fighters and taking some serious hits to get back in fighting shape.

“I feel great… I’ve got the rounds in me.”

So, who knows? If things go well, this might just be the beginning of more such events to come. As he puts it, “Sky is the limit”.

But things haven’t always been the same in the lead-up to the fight. For once in his life, Mike Tyson was scared.

Tyson admits to doubts creeping

Tyson turned back the clock during his open workout on Tuesday night at the Toyota Music Factory in Texas. Hitting the pads with trainer Rafael Cordeiro, Tyson’s signature power punches lit up the crowd, who loved every moment.

But Tyson admitted it wasn’t always this smooth, joking that he questioned his sanity when he first started training for the fight. “I thought, ‘what the f*** am I thinking?’” he laughed. But, with the hard work behind him, he’s zoned in and ready to enjoy the battle. Besides, he’s got his kids with him this time.

Most of them weren’t around for his glory days, and even his 2020 exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. was hosted behind closed doors. Now, they’ll be front and center, watching him fight in a packed AT&T Stadium.

“To my kids, I’m just Dad,” Tyson chuckled. “But they’ll find out that night their father is very special.”