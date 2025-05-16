Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Purse and Payouts: UFC Vegas 106 Main Event Fighters’ Estimated Earnings Revealed

UFC Fight Night takes over Sin City this weekend, with the mighty Michael Morales and Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns headlining. The fight will pit Morales’ 17-0 unbeaten streak against the deep experience of jiu-jitsu specialist Burns.

With two interesting narratives clashing in the Octagon, the hype is huge and the stakes are high, as it should be for a UFC Vegas showdown. And of course, as it’s Vegas, the payouts are expected to match The City of Lights’ status. Naturally, that has piqued fans’ interest in the payouts reserved for UFC Vegas 106’s main event stars.

Looking at Morales’ reach and well-rounded arsenal, it’s not surprising to see him racking up the wins. In recent bouts, he’s started to topple some impressive opposition, downing Jake Matthews and Neil Magny.

However, Burns, who has 22 wins under his belt, will be the young Ecuadorian’s biggest test yet. A submission and grappling artist alongside his BJJ expertise, Burns has learned how to win in all kinds of ways.

Still, the 38-year-old may be lacking his usual confidence, having lost his last three fights. He hasn’t tasted victory since UFC 287 – over two years ago. In contrast, the rising star from Ecuador will be full of self-belief, maintaining a 100 percent record over 17 fights. Now ranked #12 in the welterweight division, Morales will surely be hungry for top-10 status.

Drawing huge interest for several reasons, and commanding the respect of the UFC fans, their pay is likely to reflect their high status within the promotion.

A closer look at the UFC Vegas 106 main event payouts

Burns has fought some serious talent of late, having battled welterweight #2 Sean Brady, UFC 315 headliners Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena in his last three fights.

The biggest name on the UFC Vegas 106 lineup, Burns was estimated to have earned between $150,000 and $200,000 for his last fight – the UFC Vegas 97 fight with Brady, where he lost with a unanimous decision in September of last year.

Yet, now aged 38 and carrying that three-match losing streak, expect Burns’ projected earnings to take a hit. He’ll look to bag a fee somewhere between $120,000 and $180,000.

The promising Morales was reportedly rewarded with $54,000 for defeating veteran Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 96 last August. However, in contrast to Burns, his reputation is heating up. It’s estimated that Morales’ fee could double in his battle with Burns, with his payout expected to touch six figures at $100,000 to $110,000.

While Burns might be a bit irked by the cut, Morales will be more than happy with his pay cheque for the night’s work.

UFC Vegas 106: Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato – what are they expecting to take home?

UFC fans last saw Paul Craig at UFC 309, losing out to Bo Nickal. However, an approximate $116,000 paycheck would’ve soothed his bruised body. Like Burns, he’s on a three-match losing streak, so expect a slight drop to somewhere between $110,000 and $115,000.

Rodolfo Bellato drew against Jimmy Crute in his UFC 312 fight last February, and reportedly picked up $34,500. The match against Craig, a former Light Heavyweight Champion in BAMMA, presents a step up in the type of competition that ‘Trator’ is accustomed to.

This should result in a decent pay increase for Bellato, with predicted earnings rising to as high as the magic $50,000 mark.