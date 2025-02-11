‘He Fights, He Delivers’: MMA Veteran Says There Is No Champion Like Dricus Du Plessis in UFC

UFC 312 SYDNEY, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa greets the crowd before his middleweight title bout against Sean Strickland of United States during the UFC 312 event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Dricus Du Plessis continues to amass fans as his title turn reaches new heights. The middleweight champion has now had two successful title defenses and is challenging the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. In an age where fighters would rather pick easy wins, DDP wants the toughest challenges out there. And according to UFC veteran Din Thomas, that makes him a champion to be proud of.

Despite his incredible performances inside the octagon, Du Plessis often doesn’t receive the same level of attention as other champions. But whenever he’s called out, he delivers. Since his UF debut, he has caused an upset against Robert Whittaker and defeated Israel Adesanya with relative ease. And now, he’s scaled up and defeated Sean Strickland in a title rematch. All of these last three opponents are stylistically very different from each other and with each of them, he’s found a way to adopt and win.

Thomas asserts that this makes him a ‘total package’. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he further sings DDP’s praises and says,

“There’s no champion in the UFC that’s got the total package like [Dricus Du Plessis]. I mean this guy just oozes championship in him. He walks out, chest is up, he says all the right things, and then when he fights, he delivers.”

Thomas seems to be so impressed by DDP that he also claims that even the boogeyman of the welterweight division, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev won’t be able to stand up to him.

DDP and Chimaev are expected to fight for the title next. And Chimaev is widely considered a future champion and rightfully so. He has rag-dolled his way through the middleweight rankings and continues to inspire terror in the top echelons of the division. His last fight was against former champion Whittaker at UFC 308.

It was expected to be a closely contested fight but Chimaev shot a takedown as soon as the bell rang and by the fifth minute of Round 1, Whittaker had tapped out from a neck crank. Despite this, Thomas believes that Chimaev doesn’t have what it takes.

Calling him a high-intensity sprinter, Thomas said, that he couldn’t possibly keep up the pace for 5 rounds in a championship fight, especially since DDP was so durable. “They are swimming in deep water and Khamzat can’t swim that deep“, he said.

If this is his opinion of Chimaev, one can only imagine what he thinks of Strickland, especially since his lackluster performance at UFC 312.

Thomas criticizes Sean Strickland

Strickland had the opportunity to reclaim UFC middleweight gold against Du Plessis last weekend. While their first fight was a razor-thin split decision, the rematch was a lopsided affair, with DDP securing a dominant unanimous decision victory.

Strickland’s performance has drawn criticism, with many questioning his intention inside the cage. Despite being out-thought and dominated thoroughly, at no point did Strickland feel the need to push the pace or change his strategy. Thomas, who watched the fight, now believes Strickland just doesn’t have it in him to thrive under the bright lights.

Explaining his insight further, the UFC veteran added,

“The difference is the spotlight. The lights, man, when them lights hit you, the real you shows up. The real you will expose yourself when the lights hit you, and that’s what’s happening to him. He’s not that guy. And people think that I’m being mean, I’m not being mean. I’m not that guy. Not many people are that guy. Du Plessis is that guy, but he (Strickland) is not.”

Strickland remains one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC, but with this latest defeat, questions about his championship aspirations will only grow louder. Whether he can bounce back and prove Thomas wrong remains to be seen.