VIDEO: UFC Star Khamzat Chimaev Breaks Down in Tears While Carrying Russian Legend Buvaisar Saitiev’s Coffin

Buvaisar Saitiev’s sudden demise on March 2 at just 49 years old has resulted in a massive wave of grief and condolences from the Russian wrestling community. Considered one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time, Saitiev was an inspiring figure with 3 Olympics medals and 6 world championships to show for it.

So when the time came for his funeral procession, it was difficult not to get a little teary-eyed. Even the ever-stoic Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t hold on to his tough guy persona during the event.

The UFC star was in tears as he acted as a pallbearer, carrying the coffin of Russian wrestling legend, paying his final respects to a man who had become a mentor and inspiration to him.

Saitiev, a name that commands respect in wrestling circles, wasn’t just any champion—he was a three-time Olympic gold medalist and a six-time world champion. Considered one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers to ever compete, his dominance on the mat was nearly unmatched.

The funeral took place in Novokuli, Dagestan, drawing thousands of people, including high-profile athletes, public figures, and locals from both Chechnya and Dagestan.

Borz was joined in mourning by wrestling Twitter, who also paid their tributes to the former wrestling champion.

This fan commented on the post of Chimaev grieving and said, “Saitiev was a true artist, to watch him wrestle was to watch a master painter construct a new work. He embodied the incredible technique and beauty of wrestling. Rest well, Saitiev. ”

Another empathized with the UFC middleweight title contender and added, “No worse feeling than losing one of your brothers. Prayers up to him”

This comes after a week of condolences and tributes from fans and athletes alike, all of whom consider this to be the greatest loss to the wrestling community in living memory.

Tribute pour in for Saitiev

While Chimaev has long been considered a wrestling genius in the MMA community, his relationship with Saitiev had only recently blossomed. Just weeks before Saitiev’s passing, Chimaev had posted on social media about the honor of training under the wrestling great, an opportunity he cherished.

Then, suddenly, Saitiev was gone.

The Russian wrestling icon’s death was first reported by the Russian news agency TASS, with Mikhail Mamiashvili, head of the Russian Wrestling Federation, confirming the tragic news.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makahchev was one of the first to pay his respects to the former Olympic champion. The UFC star posted a picture of himself with Saitiev and asserted that a legend had left us.

“An era has passed. A legend has passed. My condolences to all your family and friends; we will miss you.“, he had shared. Islam was joined by his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, who shared his own message, praying for Saitiev to find peace.

“You inspired millions of children around the world, you will be missed. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends, patience to you“, the former UFC star posted.

Chiamaev, who, of course, had a far more intimate connection to Saitiev, bid his farewell to the legend with a video of the champion.

Saitiev lived an exemplary life as an athlete and inspired kids across the world. It’s evident that some of these kids who grew up watching him win medals have since followed in his footsteps and continue to inspire generations across the globe.