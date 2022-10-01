Another UFC Title Contender Joins Kendra Lust, Nate Diaz, & Terrance McKinney in Criticizing Dwayne Johnson’s Controversial Deal With UFC

After Kendra Lust, Nate Diaz, and Terrance McKinney, another UFC fighter has now criticized Dwayne Johnson’s shoe deal with the UFC

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Project Rock‘ shoe deal with the UFC has been a hot topic since the start of the year. The former WWE superstar inked a deal for his shoe line with the UFC for it’s fighter’s to wear during the fight week.

However, the deal isn’t appreciated by a lot of fighters. While some suggests the shoe’s aren’t that good, a few fighters have even called out the exploitative nature of the deal. It is worth noting that the deal was made with the UFC and not with the fighters.

The multi-year deal between Dwayne Johnson and the UFC are only benefitting the two parties and not the fighters. While the fighters are forced to wear the footwear, they don’t get paid to do so.

After Nate Diaz. Terrance McKinney and adult movie star Kendra Lust publicly criticizing the shoe, Paulo Costa recently took to Twitter to do the same. The Brazilian posted a meme suggesting that the ‘secret juice sneakers are better’ than that of the Rock’s company.

Take a look at the meme below:

What did Nate Diaz say about ‘Project Rock’ shoes?

Nate Diaz publicly criticized ‘Project Rock’ shoes in the buildup to his fight against Tony Ferguson. Diaz was seemingly unhappy that he was made to wear the shoes at the weigh-in and press conference.

In an interview with Megan Olivi, Nate Diaz claimed that the shoes sucked and said:

“These shoes f***ing suck! Look at these shoes. They made me put this sh** on. F*** these shoes!”

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

It is worth noting that this part was quickly removed the interview. It wasn’t publicly broadcasted as it might’ve hurt the deal in place between the UFC and Dwayne Johnson.

