Is Jake Gyllenhaal Fighting in the UFC? Is Road House a UFC Movie?

Jake Gyllenhaal got everyone talking, not just in Hollywood but also in the UFC world. The reason for this is his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse,’ which will also have UFC megastar Conor McGregor in it. The movie is set to release a few days from now, which will mark McGregor’s debut on the big screen. Surprisingly, Gyllenhaal appeared at UFC 285, joining the weigh-ins and even fought in the octagon during the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane event. Consequently, now fans are curious if he had a real fight in the UFC. Or is it a UFC movie and more?

Is Jake Gyllenhaal fighting in the UFC?

Unfortunately, this is not true. Jake Gyllenhaal is not and has never fought in the UFC. A combat sequence that was filmed for the movie gave rise to these rumors. The Roadhouse film crew shot a specific segment at the T-Mobile stadium in Las Vegas during UFC 285 to create a more realistic fight scene.

The main event on the fight card featured Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. Gyllenhaal entered the octagon wearing the UFC battle kit in between bouts. To give it a more authentic feel, he continued to film a fight scene during an event attended by UFC fans.

Is Roadhouse a UFC movie?

No, the UFC has nothing to do with the Roadhouse movie. The UFC only lent its setup during UFC 285 to help film a fight scene. Other than that, Dana White and his promotion have nothing to do with the movie. The movie is produced by Amazon MGM studios and will debut on the Amazon Prime Video platform on March 8th, 2024.

What is the Road House movie about?

The Roadhouse movie is a remake of the original with the same title featuring Patrick Swayze released in 1989. However, this time around, there are a few changes made to the storyline. The movie features the journey of Elwood Dalton (Gyllenhaal). A retired UFC fighter who returns to the Florida Key as a bouncer.

Upon returning, he quickly learns that not everything in this idyllic tropical setting is as it seems. While there is no information on the exact role Conor McGregor plays, the trailer suggests that McGregor plays the role of a bad guy.