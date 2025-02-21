‘We’re Number 1 for a Reason’: Islam Makhachev Open to Ilia Topuria Fight, Needs 2 Months to Prepare – Javier Mendez

The UFC lightweight division is in a state of flux, and Islam Makhachev is at the center of it all. With limited options left at 155 lbs, the reigning champion has been eyeing a move up. However, fans have been buzzing about a different challenge, one that involves the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

After Dana White announced that Topuria would vacate his belt, Islam’s longtime coach, Javier Mendez, has also weighed in on the possibility of the fight happening. Speaking with Submission Radio on YouTube, Mendez made it clear that Makhachev would not hesitate to accept the bout if the UFC offers it.

“All Islam needs is 2 months to prepare for anybody. He’s not gonna care who he fights”, Mendez added.

Essentially claiming that they didn’t care who they fought, whether it was Topuria or someone else, Mendez added, “We’re champion, we’re #1 for a reason. We’re not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you.”

Mendez emphasized what Islam and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been claiming for years now; they would beat King King if he could make 155 lbs on the day of the weigh-in

All that nonchalance aside, with Makhachev considering a move to welterweight and Topuria proving himself as an elite fighter, a clash between the two could be one of the biggest matchups in recent memory.

The stylistic contrast between Makhachev’s dominant grappling and Topuria’s lethal striking makes for an intriguing battle. As the speculation grows, all eyes are on the UFC to see if this potential blockbuster fight becomes a reality.

Would Makhachev take down another rising star, or would Topuria have the most legendary 3-fight winning streak, having defeated Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski previously?

Although there is no confirmation from Dana White or the UFC yet, Ariel Helwani believes it is the kind of rivalry the promotion has been looking for, for some time now.

Makhachev vs. Topuria is like Conor vs. Khabib

According to Helwani, a bout between Makhachev and Topuria could be in the works for one of the UFC’s biggest annual pay-per-view events. In a YouTube video, Helwani revealed that the fight might even take place during International Fight Week.

The UFC journalist spoke about how this fight has the potential to be one of the biggest fights in the organization’s history.

Further emphasizing the magnitude of fanfare it could bring to the UFC, Helwani said, “That is a mammoth, mammoth fight, that’s a massive fight. And the kind of spark, the kind of big-time fight that the UFC seems to have been searching for over the last couple of months.”

Meanwhile, it does remind fans of the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. However, it doesn’t seem like Ilia would be throwing chairs at people’s buses and getting arrested for no good reason. That said, both Islam and Ilia have had a lot to say about each other.

And Ilia has a good track record of playing the villain extremely well. So it won’t come as a surprise if he manages to get under Islam’s skin. How Islam reacts to it is another matter altogether.