“He Had a Spy”: Stipe Miocic Receives Warning About Jon Jones’ Unorthodox Pre-Fight Tactics by Insider

Jon Jones has to watch out, his alleged secrets are being leaked to the public. The UFC Heavyweight Champion is eyeing a return to the octagon against Stipe Miocic. His aim is to beat the ‘Heavyweight GOAT’. Amidst this, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, a man who has fought Jon Jones in the past, divulged some of ‘Bones’s’ pre-fight tactics to Stipe Miocic.

Miocic rarely does interviews, let alone hour-long podcasts. However, ‘Rampage’ was somehow able to bring him on his Jaxxon podcast where he gave him some advice about Jones.

“I bet you Jon Jones has somebody in your camp. I guarantee you he’s watching you. He was watching me in my camp, he had a spy in my camp.”

‘Rampage’ Jackson even went to the extent of claiming Jon Jones had someone in his camp watching him fight ahead of their UFC 135 bout. To be fair, there is no solid rule that states you can not have a spy in your opponent’s camp. Although, it’s generally frowned upon, even thought no cases of such behavior have ever been proven.

So, it’s just accusations. Besides, Rampage Jackson has had some rather eventful interviews in the past, so Miocic would do well to take it with a grain of salt.

Now, with that said, is the fight even happening? Last week, Jones raised a Twitter poll, asking fans who they would prefer to see him fight; Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira. Besides, former champion Daniel Cormier doesn’t think that a 41-year-old Miocic would prove to be a difficult test for Jones.

Jon Jones doubles down on his plans to fight Stipe Miocic, does not care for any ‘hype train’

Jon Jones has made his plans very clear. With a new UFC Interim Heavyweight title holder, fans were putting pressure on ‘Bones’ to fight Tom Aspinall next. However, due to his injury, he will not be back in the octagon anytime soon. And with only a few fights left before he retires, he made his intentions clear on X,

“I am not changing my plans for anyone. Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever working his ass off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head.”

There is some sense in what Jon Jones is saying. In the heavyweight division, there has been only one name that has consistently beaten every top contender in the division, and that is Stipe Miocic.

Jones claims ‘Hype trains’ like Tom Aspinall keep coming up every now and then. However, they are never able to sustain themselves like Miocic or he have done.