UFC Fans Back Jon Jones to Keep Title Despite Long Hiatus, Contrasting Conor McGregor’s Stripped Championship

UFC has been accused of inconsistent behavior in the treatment of two of the biggest stars-Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. Calling out the irony, a popular MMA enthusiast exposed the absurdity of UFC stripping McGregor of his LW title when he failed to defend it but retaining Jones’ HW belt despite the heavyweight not taking any fights.

While the enthusiast aimed to rile up fans, his tweet quickly backfired when hardcore fans came to ‘Bones” rescue, defending him with absolute facts! In a post, the MMA enthusiast who goes by the moniker, Tommy Toe Hold, wrote,

“Conor McGregor was stripped of his undisputed lightweight title after 511 days of inactivity. The date of UFC 304 will mark 511 days of inactivity for undisputed heavyweight champion Jon Jones.”

In fact, the upcoming UC 304 card in Manchester will mark 511 days of inactivity for Jones after he won the title. At the same time, McGregor was stripped of his LW title after being inactive for a similar amount of time.

Even though he was technically correct, the online fandom jumped the gun and presented some facts to dismiss his claim. Noting that McGregor‘s lightweight belt was taken back due to inactivity while Jones was sidelined due to injury, an ardent fan commented-

“Jones got injured; Conor didn’t.”

Relaying the same thing another user defended Jones stating the obvious-

“Conor didn’t get injured to be fair here.”

Whereas another netizen noted that at that point ‘The Notorious’ one didn’t have a bout booked,

“The difference is, Conor didn’t have a fight booked.”

Whereas others threw the Irish fighter under the bus in the process of defending Jones, stating that,

“He also had no intentions of coming back…. There’s a difference.”

Mentioning the same, another user also denounced the tweet pointing out how McGregor held up the division while he had his eyes set on other fights, going after the million-dollar paydays.

“Conor wasn’t injured tho he was literally fighting someone else for money while holding up the division.”

On the other hand, avid Jones fans did not even argue but simply said that Jones was the ‘GOAT’ and deserved to be treated as such.

“No reason to take the title away from the greatest of all time.”

While the fandom is going abuzz, popping with speculations around the two superstars, McGregor’s return at UFC 303 in June has already broken records. Meanwhile, Jones too has also teased a return to active competition.

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are ready to enthrall the masses

After a long and grueling three-year hiatus, McGregor will return to the octagon against Michael Chandler. The news of his return was enough to sell tickets as the event had already broken the gate records, becoming the highest-grossing gate in the history of the promotion.

Despite the Irishman not even stepping inside the octagon, he has made $20 million for UFC just in ticket sales.

Now, that is a feat no other fighter can emulate!

As for ‘Bones’, in a now-deleted tweet, the undisputed heavyweight champion revealed his plans to make a comeback later this year with the HW legend Stipe Miočić as his opponent.