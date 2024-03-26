“He Has Family”: Andre Lima ‘Feels Sorry’ for the Opponent Dana White Removed From UFC After the Bite Controversy

Andre Lima felt bad for the fighter that bit him. Igor Severino bit the UFC debutant in the octagon at UFC Vegas 89. In a first-ever for the organization, a fighter got bit during a fight. Dana White sternly handled the situation to make an example for the others. The UFC president cut him from the organization immediately and even gave Lima an ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’. However, Lima does not think his opponent should have been cut.

Andre Lima won his first-ever UFC fight at UFC Vegas 89. Although it was not in the way he expected it, the Brazilian was visibly happy to win. During an interview with TMZ Sports, the interviewer asked Lima what he thought of his opponent getting cut. Here’s what he had to say,

“I feel so sorry to be honest for him, and I’m sad for him because he came from the same thing you know…He struggled a lot, like I did, he has a family, he has a bright future.”

Andre Lima felt bad for Igor Severino because he knows the struggles of becoming a UFC fighter. He believes his opponent went through the same struggles as him. The 25-year-old also felt bad because Severino is a young athlete with a bright future ahead of him. However, now that he got cut, he will carry that bad reputation with him.

Lima then spoke about the ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’ that Dana White gave him and he revealed what he was going to do with the $50k bonus.

Andre Lima reveals what he will do with his $50k ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’ courtesy of Dana White

Dana White usually gives the most entertaining fighters and fight of the night an extra $50k as a bonus. However, UFC Vegas 89 saw a historic first.

After Igor Severino bit Andre Lima, the UFC president decided to give Lima a bonus for getting bit. In the same interview with TMZ Sports, he spoke about what he will do with the bonus. Reflecting on the same, Lima said,

“I wanna help my mom, and there’s other people in my family I want to help too. But I wanted this bonus too because I wanna buy a car. That’s one thing I’ve wanted for a long time.”

Surely from his words, it appears as though Lima is an out-and-out family man. Although not the ideal way to record an UFC debut victory, But his family would definitely be proud of him. Andre Lima was so ecstatic he got the bonus that he went and got the bite tattooed on his arm. He also got the words ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’ tattooed around the bite.

Thus, it is evident that the UFC debutant seems to be enjoying his introduction to the UFC. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian will continue the surrounding hype.