Dana White Sends Strong Message to UFC Vegas 89 Fighter for Biting Incident After Removing Him From UFC

Dana White has made it clear that there is no room for illegal moves in the UFC. Earlier today at the UFC Vegas 89, Igor Severino bit Andre Lima on his biceps during the second round of their fight. Lima was making his debut in the UFC and looked promising since the moment the bell rang. Severino figured the fight was not going his way towards the end of the second round and he decided to bite his opponent in the arm. Following his actions, the UFC President took strict action against the fighter.

Referee Chris Tognoni had to call in the doctor to examine the bite before disqualifying Igor Severino from the bout, handing Andre Lima the victory. Kevin Iole got Dana White’s reaction to the incident at UFC Vegas 89 and the president made a strong statement. He said,

“If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life.”

Dana White cut Igor Severino from the UFC for the bite. Andre Lima, on the other hand, profited with an ‘I Got F*cking Bit Bonus’ courtesy of White. It is well known that White does not take rule breaks lightly. He also went on to state that Igor Severino will now face a lot of problems at the hands of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Surprisingly, on a contrasting note, Andre Lima went on record to say he does not think his opponent should be cut from the UFC and should be given another chance.

Andre Lima calls for Dana White and the UFC to give Igor Severino another chance after UFC Vegas 89

Andre Lima was ecstatic after picking up his first win at UFC Vegas 89. The Brazilian scored a victory in his debut, in what was a historic first. Despite the way the fight turned out, he had no bad blood for his opponent and even asked Dana White to give him another chance. Reflecting on the incident, Lima stated,

“I don’t think he should be cut from the UFC because this is a young athlete, a good athlete, someone who was undefeated. The emotions may have gotten the best out of him, the adrenaline might have gotten him.”

Andre Lima stated that the young fighter should be given another chance because he was unbeaten. Given another chance, he would be able to represent his country with honor. However, the reporter then revealed Dana White already cut Severino at UFC Vegas 89, to which Lima responded with a shocked look.