‘He Would Have Lost’: When Demetrious Johnson Predicted Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Fall if He Didn’t Retire

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the rare fighters who retired with an undefeated 29-0 record, walking away at the peak of his career. But could someone have changed that zero to one? Maybe Tony Ferguson? Maybe the next generation of talent? UFC veteran Demetrious Johnson thinks so.

Khabib is widely considered to be in the GOAT debate in the UFC. However, it can be argued that since only 4 or 5 of his opponents were world-class, he should have done more to justify his position. It’s a fair argument. Even though the Dagestani powerhouse dominated almost almost every opponent, his early retirement does out a giant question mark over his perceived greatness.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Johnson made the same argument and said,

“Khabib got out unscathed, 29-0. If Khabib would have continued fighting, he would have lost,”

He is not wrong. Most top-tier fighters have suffered from a fall once they reach a certain point in their careers. Tony Ferguson for example, at one point had a 12-win streak. But before he left the UFC, ‘El Cucuy’ had to face the embarrassment of losing his last 8 fights, the longest losing streak in the promotion.

Khabib’s friend and UFC veteran Daniel Cormier, at one point, held both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles in the promotion but had to bow out after losing two back-to-back fights against Stipe Miocic. There are countless other examples. We are actually seeing it happen right now.

Israel Adesanya was the middleweight champion for years on end. But the ‘Last Stylebender’ is currently at the receiving end of a 3-fight losing streak. Kamaru Usman was once the pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the world with the welterweight title around his waist but is also on a 3-fight losing streak.

Every single champion in the history of mixed martial arts has been through this decline. It’s inevitable, with the only exception being Jon Jones.

Why Jones stands out

Jones made his debut in 2008 and in the 16 years since then has only ever lost one fight, and that too, was a DQ. Every single fight he has been involved in since UFC 128 in March 2011, has been a title fight. UFC 128 is where he became the youngest UFC champion by defeating Mauricio Rua to claim the light heavyweight title.

Cut to November 2024, Jones has moved up in weight to the heavyweight division, where he has won the title against Cyril Gane and is now defending it against the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic. So what happens?

Jones shuts Miocic’s lights out with a spinning heel kick and retains the title. There are at least 3 generations of fighters between Rua and Miocic, all of whom have fallen to Jones. It’s a testament to his greatness.

That said, it could also be attributed to his smart choices. Quite a few of the fighters he fought in his career were either on the verge of falling off from their primes or were already on the way down. And even now, he refuses to fight the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who is widely regarded as the biggest challenge of his career.

So, it’s always a little more complicated than it seems on the UFC statistics page. Could Khabib have stayed on longer and perhaps moved up a weight division, claimed that second title, and still gone undefeated? Probably. He had the style and discipline to do so. But he didn’t. So the question will always remain!