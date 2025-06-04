UFC Fighter Claims Dana White & Co. Has ‘No Sense of Humor’ After Joke Turns Into Apex Fight

July 18, 2024; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

A UFC fighter has gotten a real-life example of the phrase ‘Careful what you wish for.’ Azamat Bekoev was just giving his Twitter fingers a good test back in May, calling out Torrez Finney for a fight. He even joked about how his dream arena to fight in is the UFC prelims.

To anyone reading the thread, it was very clear that Bekoev was just trolling and engaging with his fans on X. But Dana White seems to have taken his tweets very seriously.

As luck would have it, the Russian fighter is set to fight on the prelims of a UFC Apex event in August this year. And he’s fighting none other than Finney himself.

After the UFC unintentionally made his tweets a reality, the Russian fighter has revealed that he will no longer be joking around on X because the organization clearly doesn’t know how to handle a joke.

“I have to stop joking on X. UFC doesn’t have sense of humor” Bekoev said as he shared screenshots of his tweets from May. Fans in the comments section could see the funny side to it, while many couldn’t believe how accurately Bekoev predicted his next fight unintentionally.

I have to stop joking on X.

UFC doesn’t have sense of humor pic.twitter.com/LsyYBd0GkM — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) June 3, 2025

As it turns out, the UFC fighter is quite the comedian on X. He keeps sharing funny videos from his day-to-day life, and even shows fans the village he is from.

Bekoev hates the USA because of a dish he ate

Just last month, UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer appeared on the Ariel Helwani podcast to talk about the challenges of fighting in Mexico. The American was forced out of his UFC Mexico fight against Kelvin Gastelum after allegedly falling sick.

According to Pyfer, it was the food and the altitude that caused it. Subsequently, he went on a rant about the country, but also stated that he had nothing against the Mexican people.

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country,” he said, adding that he had done everything right — like sleeping in a tent.

“Some people are saying it wasn’t the food, saying I got altitude sickness. I’m not a f*cking geographic f*cking, you know, elevation f*cking scientist, but I was told as long as I acclimated, which I did for two months, slept in a tent on the f*cking floor. You know, I did everything that I could to prepare,” Pyfer ranted.

Azamat, who also competes in the middleweight division of the UFC, chimed in with his own version.

“One time I ate Philly cheesesteak and had diarrhea. Now I hate USA.” The Russian fighter said, stating that the United States wasn’t any better with its general quality of food.

And since Pyfer spoke about how he lost $25k on his trip to Mexico without even fighting, it was only fair that the Russian revealed how much he lost.

One time I ate Philly cheesesteak and had diarrhea. Now I hate USA. https://t.co/PPEyVTAiJM — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) May 29, 2025

“And I lost 18$ +20% tips,” he elaborated. He also had to make it clear that, like Pyfer, he too wasn’t prejudiced against Americans. “But I have nothing against people,” he explained.