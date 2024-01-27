Vince McMahon vs. Dana White Net Worth Comparison: Who Is Richer Among the Business Partners Under TKO Group?

The noted UFC CEO, Dana White, boosted the UFC’s worth from a $2M organization to a $12B one. In the process, he also made an insane amount of money for himself. However, the UFC’s parent group, Endeavor, announced the formation of ‘TKO Holdings’ in September 2023 to acquire the WWE as well. Despite being under the same roof now, several fans have often compared White to the noted WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon. They have often wanted to know which of these money-making machines takes the cake in terms of their net worth.

UFC CEO Dana White: Net Worth

The UFC CEO has been criticized multiple times for underpaying his fighters. But his bank accounts don’t show any signs of underpayment. Initially, White had to contact his high school friends, Lorenzo, and Frank Fertitta, to take over the UFC. However, several reports say that he has amassed a whopping net worth of $500M as of January 2024.

The majority of his net worth is made up of his earnings from the UFC. However, White is also one of the brand partners of the noted ‘Howler Head’ whiskey, which also contributes a healthy amount to his income.

But Dana White and Co. are also dealing with a major setback currently. The former owners of the organization, ‘Zuffa LLC’ are defending themselves from an Antitrust lawsuit filed by a collection of 1200 fighters. A failure in the same will mean a loss of about $4.8B for the Zuffa authorities. However, it can’t be said how this will affect White’s net worth.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon: Net Worth

Like the UFC head honcho, Dana White, the noted WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon, is the primary man behind the global success of WWE. ‘Vinnie Mac’ came into office in 1983 and has been contributing to the organization’s growth since then. Hence, most fans may predict that he has a higher net worth than the UFC boss.

Well, there are several reports which reveal that those fans are indeed correct. ‘Mr. McMahon’ reportedly boasts a net worth of $2.8B, leaving White way behind. But it’s a fact that the WWE has been way more popular than the UFC for a longer period. This is also one of the reasons behind McMahon’s huge current net worth.

The WWE co-founder also had his fair share of troubles with the law. Apart from an antitrust lawsuit on the WWE, McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times. In 2022, he stepped down from his position as the WWE chairman following such allegations. However, recent reports say that another WWE employee has filed a lawsuit against him. A few reports also suggest that McMahon declared his resignation from his position as the TKO Holdings Executive Chairman following these accusations.

Even after McMahon’s resignation, the gap between the net worths of the two is probably too large to bridge. White probably won’t be able to top McMahon’s net worth in this lifetime. However, in the unpredictable world of today, nobody can be sure of anything.