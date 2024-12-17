Head Coach Javier Mendez Predicts Early Retirement for UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Like Khabib Nurmagomedov

May 31, 2024, Newark, Newark, Nj, United States: Islam Makhachev poses on the scale during the UFC 302: Weigh-in (official weigh ins) at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark , United States. ( PxImages) Newark United States – ZUMAp175 20240531_zsa_p175_009 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

Islam Makhachev’s time in the octagon might be coming to an end soon. According to his longtime coach, Javier Mendez, the reigning UFC lightweight champion is eyeing an early retirement, much like his mentor and friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez shared that while Makhachev’s timeline isn’t as short as Khabib’s, the 35-year-old mark seems to be the magic number for his exit from MMA. Makhchev is already 33.

“He’s gonna probably do what Khabib did and retire at 35. Well, Khabib did a lot earlier, but I think 35 is the magic number for these guys. In their head, they have that ready—that 35 is the cut-off point.”

For context, Khabib shocked the MMA world when he retired at just 32 years old, leaving at the peak of his career with an undefeated record of 29-0. His decision, influenced by family commitments and a promise to his late father, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever step into the octagon. Makhachev seems to be following a similar trajectory, though his motivations appear slightly different.

According to Mendez, Makhachev’s financial security allows him to prioritize legacy over the grind of extending his career. With his dominant performances, including a stunning head-kick KO against Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294, Makhachev is already building a résumé worthy of a legendary fighter. By setting an age limit on his career, he ensures he leaves the sport with his health and legacy intact.

While fans might be disappointed at the thought of Makhachev leaving sooner rather than later, the decision reflects the wisdom of fighters who understand the toll MMA takes on their bodies. If Makhachev does stick to his plan, we’ve still got a few more years of his reign to enjoy, and there is plenty of time to see him solidify his legacy as one of the best lightweight champions in UFC history.

If he successfully manages to do that, he will have been the second lightweight champion in a row from AKA to have earned the distinction.

Cejudo praises Islam and Khabib

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo had the chance to train at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Umar Nurmagomedov. The experience left a lasting impression on Triple C, who took to Twitter to share his admiration for the Dagestani fighters and their unmatched dedication to the sport.

“I don’t respect nobody more in combat sports than the damn Russians. These guys eat, sleep, sh*t fighting, that’s all they do, that’s all they want to talk about. They’re so loyal to Khabib that they just gotta do what he says.”

Dagestan has always had my utmost respect. There's something special about the camaraderie and focus these guys bring to the game. True champions lifting each other up! I can't wait to see Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov perform at #UFC311

Training with the likes of Makhachev and Umar gave Cejudo a firsthand look at the tight-knit, driven culture that has turned the Dagestani contingent into a dominant force in MMA.

For Cejudo, it wasn’t just about witnessing technical prowess—it was about seeing the mindset and values that fuel the success of these fighters.