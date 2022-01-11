He’d put Kamaru Usman to sleep: UFC legend Alexander Gustafsson believes Khamzat Chimaev can put Kamaru Usman to sleep.

“He’d put Kamaru Usman to sleep” – Gustafsson hails praise on Khamzat Chimaev. The Khamzat hype-express continues to accelerate way.

As promised, UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev humiliated, dominated, and submitted his last opponent, Li JingLiang. This fight took place in October 2021 at UFC 267. “Borz” earned the Performance of the Night award marking his return to the Octagon. Khamzat is now back in action after almost a year on the sidelines.

After a jaw-dropping performance and impressing UFC president Dana White with 3 quick wins in 2020, Chimaev was sadly hit with a tough battle against COVID-19. This forced the Chechen-born Swede out of action for a little over a year. The Virus crippled the fighter’s plans to face Leon Edwards. Khamzat Chimaev suffered extreme symptoms including coughing up blood. Chimaev was pushed to a condition where he was considering retirement. However, “Borz” beat the virus and recently got back into action at UFC 267.

We can now see what’s been missed. We’re finally getting a glimpse of what we saw in September 2020.

Back then there was talk from DC (Daniel Cormier) claiming Chimaev was ‘Destined to be a Champ-Champ’, and Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Chimaev deserved at top 10 opponent at least.

Alexander Gustafsson praises former training partner Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson spoke highly of his ex-training partner in a recent interview with ESPN MMA.

The UFC legend had this to say: –

“I think if he just touches his chin, it’s a big chance that Usman goes to sleep. I like Kamaru Usman, he’s a great champ and he’s just been breaking records and like you know, it’s a pleasure to see him fight because he’s a very good technical, you know I love his jab and his wrestling and you can see that he’s on top, Kamaru Usman. But I just can’t see him take Khamzat’s punches.”

In addition to this, Gustafsson shed some more light on Chimaev and spoke about what made the Swede special.

Alexander Gustafsson: – “I met a lot of MMA athletes and fighters and all that, and he stands out for sure, because of his dedication. Because of how he out-trains everybody. There’s nobody that trains like him, nobody. I haven’t seen it and I have been around the world seeing fighters train and having their camps and training for a fight. This guy just doesn’t get tired. He doesn’t feel any pain, just goes through it.”

Just as it was before Covid-19, the Chimaev hype is now starting up again. The likes of Gilbert Burns, Neil Magny, Belal Muhammad and Kevin Holland are among some of the latest fighters to ask to face Chimaev.

