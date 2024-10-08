Henry Cejudo Says Terrence Crawford vs. Conor McGregor’s $200 Million Fight Makes More Sense Than a Nate Diaz Match

Henry Cejudo is weighing in on the potential matchup between Terence Crawford and Conor McGregor, claiming it makes more sense than the Irishman’s much-anticipated bout with Nate Diaz.

Recently, McGregor offered Crawford a lucrative two-fight deal worth $200 million, with the first fight in MMA and the second in boxing.

Cejudo believes this opportunity is a better fit for both fighters compared to McGregor vs. Diaz, especially now that Mystic Mac’s original opponent, Michael Chandler, has found another fight.

Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on why he feels this fight is a good idea and said that Crawford has a strong wrestling pedigree in his family with some of his cousins being Olympians in the sport.

“Yeah I mean it is what it is. I don’t want to spend too much time on hyping this fight up because I don’t think it’ll happen. But if I was in Terence Crawford’s position, yeah I would take my chances with Conor McGregor. Dude $200 million, that is a bag dude. The other thing people don’t realise is, Crawford has a wrestling background. He has wrestled in junior high when we spoke to him.”

With big money on the table and the chance to showcase their skills in both disciplines, fans are buzzing about the possibility of this blockbuster showdown. However, it will be easier said than done getting this deal done.

Meanwhile, Cejudo believes that if he trained right, Crawford has a strong chance of keeping the fight on the feet where he is as good as if not better than McGregor.

Also, it does not hurt that he stands to pocket $200 million from the deal which is life-changing money for anyone.

However, it seems despite McGregor being desperate to get back in the ring, he has been ducking opponents according to a certain outspoken manager.

McGregor ducked Justin Gaethje five times

Could we have seen a Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje fight? According to Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, it seems like McGregor has been the one dodging the matchup.

In a chat with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz claimed, “Let’s be real, Conor will never want to fight Justin. He’s been offered this fight at least five times, but he’s just not interested”.

Gaethje backed this up, saying it was actually six times, pointing out that losing to him wouldn’t fit the McGregor persona. Abdelaziz added that fighters are often told not to trash-talk McGregor if they want to fight him, suggesting McGregor prefers to start the banter himself.

Bit childish, but okay!

The history between McGregor and Abdelaziz’s fighters goes back to his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the Egyptian believes that the loss changed McGregor forever. “Khabib took his manhood and his soul,” he said, emphasizing how the defeat impacted McGregor’s career.