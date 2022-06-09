“Her body locked up and she doesn’t really understand what happened” – Dana White shares peculiar news regarding Amanda Nunes and her medical condition

Dana White shares peculiar news regarding Amanda Nunes and her medical condition and reveals that she will consult doctors about it.

Former UFC double champion Amanda Nunes ’loss of Julianna Pena was a surprise to the MMA community. It shocked many fans to see the ‘Lion’ defeated after managing the stage for so long.

When Nunes got off to a good start, Pena did not give up and eventually won the battle by moving. Recently, UFC President Dana White revealed the real reason for Nunes’ misconduct.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC boss Dana White revealed that he had an interview with a featherweight champion after his fight with Pena. During the interview, the Brazilian midfielder told White what happened during the match.

“I talked to her that night, and she said she can’t explain it, that her body locked up on her and that she couldn’t do anything that night,” White said. “Her body locked up and she doesn’t really understand what happened, but she wants to find out. She’s going to dive in and talk to some doctors, performance doctors or whatever, and figure out what happened to her.”

Significantly, it appears that Nunes was unable to regain his form during his defense of the 8th title. Many people have speculated that the reason for this was the negative effects of her weight loss.

Dana White gives full credits to Julianna Pena

Dana White publicly regretted not being able to fight between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison, when the former was a two-time champion. However, this did not stop him from giving glory when he deserved it. In a similar interview, the UFC President praised Julianna Pena for her amazing grit.

Dana White on Amanda Nunes future

“[Nunes] came out and started following Julianna, and the thing about Julianna was that she had in mind that she was going to win this fight,” White said. “He put pressure on Amanda and kept coming forward and coming to her and doing what she needed to do to win the war.”

It is reported that Amanda Nunes (21-5) and Julianna Pena (12-4) will face off in a rematch in early spring next year. At that point, it will be interesting to see how after the loss of Nunes the power distribution will intensify in the UFC women’s team.

