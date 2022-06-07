“It’s a dangerous one” – Michael Bisping says Mike Tyson’s advice to Conor McGregor could be very dangerous

Michael Bisping recently noted that Mike Tyson’s advice to Conor McGregor is a dangerous approach to an Irish man’s career.

Mike Tyson recently pointed out that Conor McGregor should have a few fights to prepare before facing top-class fighters in the UFC. However, Bisping believes that is a dangerous proposition as all UFC fighters are tough rivals. Given the form of an Irish player, there is no guarantee that he will win the battle.

Mike Tyson on Conor McGregor

“Circumstances at McGregor right now, are dangerous. Tyson said have two or three battles before you go to a big battle like that. It’s dangerous and rewarding.”

Bisping also added that there are no guarantees in martial arts. If McGregor loses to someone like Charles Oliveira, the narrative could be that Brazil is beating everyone. However, a defeat by a lowly person could jeopardize the legacy of a former two-time champion. The form of Conor McGregor’s current form is unknown.

“There are no guarantees in the fight and if he loses to them, it’s even worse if he could face the champion, Charles Oliveira. He’ll face the champion Charles Oliveira, he’s beaten, oh well, so? No problem. Everyone loses him right now. Charles Oliveira is the man.

He added:

“However, you have been defeated by someone who is ranked down in the playlist, ranked in fifth, sixth, seventh, something like that, now it is a very different conversation going on.”

Conor McGregor may return at the end of 2022

McGregor has not played since losing to UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. ‘Notorious’ badly broke a leg in the first round of the competition. He has since recovered from his injuries. Conor has address that he wants to compete at 170 against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight belt.

