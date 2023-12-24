Here’s the Reasons Behind Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s Live Stream Interrupted By Police

It is very rare to find the Tate brothers not involved in a controversy. Both the brothers have been dealing with the Romanian authority for over a year. Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were recently out there in the Christmas vibes when they were abruptly disrupted by the police.

The elder Tate brother was on a livestream on Rumble with his brother Tristan. It was then that their livestream had to pause because the Romanian police wanted to speak to the two brothers.

Andrew Tate, however, stayed on the live while Tristan went out to speak to the police and sort things out. It was then Tate expressed his frustration while looking at the security cameras and watching his brother deal with things. He started expressing on a musical note,

“Dashing through the snow, they put me back into jail. I’ve done nothing wrong, peace that’s still the truth. I’ll sit with Tristan, staring at the wall. I don’t know why the police are here, but we’ll find out after all.”

Moreover, post the dialogue with the police, the younger Tate returned to the livestream. Even at this moment, the 37-year-old sensational figure didn’t leave a chance to joke. Andrew jokingly asked his brother if the police were there for the arrest and if he needed to take his “jail bag:” However, Tristan later told that the police came up to check if they were there or had fled the country.

Further during the live, Andrew also shared his thoughts on how he has still not been allowed to meet his sick mother.

Court denies Andrew Tate and his brother’s request to meet their I’ll mother

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are pillars of support, strength and loyalty for each other. Both these brothers have been charged with rape and human trafficking charges due to which they cannot leave Romania. They are now struggling with the Romanian judiciary to visit their ill mother who recently had a heart attack and is in the United Kingdom. The Romanian court has however denied their request to which Tate said,

“The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive.”

The Tate brothers are not allowed to go for any international travel and have to stay in Romania as per the court’s ruling. They were initially arrested in December 2022 and remained in custody till March 2023. It was later in June 2023; they were given a house arrest and since then they have been in Romania.

It is unknown what waits for them in the future. But the two brothers continue to spread their thoughts and views via livestreams and Hustle University venture.