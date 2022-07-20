“He’s had a lot of money, so he does whatever he wants” – Cris Cyborg believes Dana White giving Kyle Forgeard from Nelk Boys $250,000 in cash may have been done to garner media attention

Cris Cyborg has shared her thoughts on the recent issue surrounding Dana White’s $250,000 birthday gift to Kyle Forgeard of the “Nelk Boys.”

One of the greatest female fighters, loved by all in the history of the sport, is the former UFC women’s featherweight champion. Her connection with White soured during her stint with the UFC.

Cyborg asserted that the gift was an effort to get media attention when he sat down to talk about the viral footage with James Lynch in a recent interview. She believes that the circumstance is naturally upsetting for the fighters:

“Hey, how sweet gift it is… He [Dana White] has money, he’s had a lot of money, so he does whatever he wants… But, I believe, if you don’t want any attention, you send on Bitcoin… For sure it’s for attention, for social media and the people who ask like me… Probably a lot of fighters are maybe upset because they know how much they make fighting, working hard, training 10 weeks straight, losing weight, and they see the money they make.”

Cris Cyborg wasn’t the only celebrity to bring up the video; several presents and past UFC opponents also spoke out against White. However, other people have backed the powerful MMA star.

Watch the video below to hear what the Bellator women’s featherweight champion had to say about the gift:

Fighters’ response to Kyle Forgeard’s gift from Dana White

Whether he starts it or one of his athletes, Dana White is never far from controversial. When the video went viral, what was supposed to be a straightforward gift for a friend became a significant event.

In a now-deleted comment on Twitter, Darren Till defended the UFC president by asserting that the $250,000 present was none of anyone’s business and that “friends look after friends.”

Dan Hardy countered by asking followers to “retweet” whether they thought White should treat his staff better and pay his higher-ranked fighters the same amount.

Retweet if you think Uncle Dana should give all of the UFC’s top 15 ranked fighters $250,000 for their next birthday. https://t.co/F9BhltEPP7 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 12, 2022

White’s affiliation with the Nelk Boys was a topic of discussion for Chael Sonnen, Aljamain Sterling, and Sean O’Malley, each of whom had his own opinions on the subject.

