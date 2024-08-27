Dana White Deliberately Ropes In Jon Jones to Clap Back at Trolls Over Pound-for-Pound Comments

Dana White has had it with the Jon Jones glazing accusations. ESPN MMA recently posted a video of how White had secured seats for 30 kids from a Youth charity but despite this act of philanthropy, fans brought up the Jon Jones comments. White, of course had to retaliate at this point.

And since he is getting dragged for his supporting Jones more than his parents, the UFC president tagged his undisputed heavyweight champion in the comment section and tried to clap back at the ‘haters’.

Well, clap back is too strong a word, it just seemed like a ‘boomer’ discovering Gen Z slangs.

“This word ‘Glaze’ just popped up outta nowhere like everyone says ‘Wild’ now. All this Glaze talk is WILD.”

Dana White tagged Jon Jones under a random IG post and responded to the fans in the replies “This word ‘Glaze’ just popped up outta nowhere like everyone says ‘Wild’ now. All this Glaze talk is WILD.”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ckdPkgRh9F — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 26, 2024

He knows his statements about Jon Jones are true, partially at least and fans are just trolling so they can pressure the champ into fighting Aspinall next.

White’s insistence that Jones is the Pound for Pound best fighter in the world doesn’t have a leg to stand on since the heavyweight champion has only fought once in 4 years, while his counterparts like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira have not only won multiple titles but have consistently defended them in a dominant fashion.

But it appears he will continue to defend Jones since the interim heavyweight champion of the UFC has defended his title without facing the undisputed champion, a luxury no one has been granted in the history of the company.

Dana White ‘glazing’ Jon Jones again!!

White has seen Jones grow into the fighter that he is over the years. And over the years, he has defended every other illegal non sense the Rochester native has been part of.

So when he heard fans saying the champ was ducking another fighter, it didn’t sit well with him. During a press conference for Dana White’s Contender Series, he defended Jones by saying that the champion doesn’t duck anyone be it Francis Ngannou or Tom Aspinall.

“There’s no way in hell that Jon Jones doesn’t want to fight Aspinall, that I guarantee you. Jon Jones will fight everybody….He wanted Francis, you saw what happened with Ciryl Gane.”

Dana White finally responded to the internet trolling him about glazing Jon Jones pic.twitter.com/ATPG5BSHbB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 21, 2024

He then went on to accuse Ngannou of ducking Jones, which was a bit funny since the Cameroonian fighter had to leave the organization because White wouldn’t negotiate a fair wage contract for UFC fighters.

During his time as the heavyweight champion, Ngannou had expressed his desire to take on Jones but the latter was still on his way to moving up in the weight class.

Regardless, this whole mess seems like something White has created for himself and is now finding it hard to escape the scrutiny for it.