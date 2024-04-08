“He’s No Fool”: Charles Oliveira Believes Conor McGregor ‘Will Never’ Fight Him and Prefers Safer Opponent

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is preparing to take on Arman Tsarukyan, in what will be one of the toughest fights of his career. The former champion is just one win away from a rematch with Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title. However, while regaining the title remains Do Bronx’s main focus, he has also challenged Conor McGregor to a money fight.

Conor McGregor is the opponent that UFC fighters seek to secure. In fact, most fighters have had their biggest paydays when taking on ‘The Notorious.’ Similarly, money was also the reason behind Charles Oliveira‘s challenge. However, while the fight hasn’t been greenlit yet, the former champion recently appeared in an interview on the ‘MMAFightingonSBN’ YouTube channel, where he explained why, despite his interest, a fight with McGregor was not possible.

“I honestly think Conor’s life is set financially. He knows damn well it is a fight I really wanted because of the attention it would generate and the money I would make. But he is no fool, he will never take this fight. He thinks too much and he has a good strategy. He only goes where he is very certain he can win.”

Charles Oliveira picks a money fight over a shot at the title

In the interview, Charles Oliveira also claimed that Michael Chandler is the perfect opponent for McGregor to return to. The former champion added that McGregor will be at his most dangerous in the first round but as the fight goes on, Chandler might gain the upper hand.

During the interview, Charles Oliveira also faced an intriguing question. The interviewer wanted to know that if given a chance between a rematch for the title against Islam Makhachev or a money fight with Conor McGregor, which one would the former champion pick? Oliveira immediately picked the money fight without hesitation and even justified his answer using Dustin Poirier’s example.



After his first win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Poirier was next in line for a title shot. However, he waited for McGregor to return and chased a rematch rather than going for the title. In doing so, he earned life-changing money not once, but twice. Oliveira believes this is the right thing to do if given a chance.