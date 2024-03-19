Controversial Influencer Claims Jon Jones ‘Lacks Intentions’ to Fight Tom Aspinall, Seeks Easier Heavyweight Fights

To the dismay of UFC fans, a serious injury forced Jon Jones out of his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. The fight was supposed to take place in November last year. After the fight was cancelled, Dana White assured fans that he would remake the fight for sure. In the meantime, the UFC also crowned an interim heavyweight champion in Tom Aspinall. The Interim champion’s recent interaction with Jon Jones forced a popular fitness YouTuber to make a bold statement about Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall recently attended the Arnold Fit Expo in the United Kingdom. It was during this event that the two men ran into each other. What started out as a friendly interaction soon turned hostile, with the two men having to be separated. While this could be considered just a normal interaction between two fighters, for fitness YouTuber ‘True Geordie’, it revealed a lot more.

Geordie broke down the situation in a clip posted on his YouTube channel. He revealed the true reason why Jon Jones declined to take a picture facing off with Aspinall. He also exposed Jones’ plans of leaving the heavyweight division soon. Reflecting on the same, he said,

“Jon Jones has no f*king intention of stepping foot in the cage with that young lion. That actual heavyweight. Tom Aspinall could not cut to light heavyweight unless he chopped a fking leg off. Jon wants to have these easier heavyweight fights. Do two and get the f*k on the road. He does not have any intention of fighting Tom.”

Jon Jones to return to the octagon this year?

‘True Geordie’ is known as a controversial figure thanks to remarks made in the recent past. In November 2022, Geordie found himself in hot water after making Islamophobic comments against Andrew Tate . Following the comments, a long-time sponsor and clothing giant, ‘Gymshark’ dropped Geordie. However, amidst all the controversies, Jon Jones is expected to be back this year.

When Jones announced he will be undergoing surgery, the heavyweight champion stated that he would take 6-8 months to recover. However, it seems as though the recovery is going a lot better than planned. ‘Bones’ was recently spotted wrestling with Australian Rugby players during a promotional tour which prompted fans to believe a return could be imminent.



At the earliest, Jones could potentially return in the second half of this year against Miocic. Unfortunately, for UFC fans, there is still a long way to go as there haven’t been any rumored dates discussed for his return either.