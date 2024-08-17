Jan Blachowicz Fumes Over UFC Allegedly ‘Protecting’ Alex Pereira by Booking Him Against Khalil Rountree

Jan Blachowicz is accusing the UFC of ‘protecting’ Alex Pereira by giving him the Khalil Rountree fight. Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight belt for the third time this year against the vicious knockout artist in a fight that will take place at UFC 307 on October 5. Although fans are praising Pereira for staying active, Blachowicz does not see it the same way. He believes there are better opponents to set the champion up against.

There is some logic in what the Polish fighter is saying. Rountree is currently ranked #8 in the division and with the likes of Ankalaev in the top 3, this fight doesn’t make that much sense.

In a recent tweet, the former UFC light heavyweight champion called out the promotion for ‘protecting’ the Brazilian, saying,

“With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn’t need special protection.”

With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn't need special protection.

Apart from Ankalaev, there is Blachowicz himself who is looking to secure a rematch against the champ. In their first fight, the Polish fighter narrowly missed out on beating him.

Naturally, the former champion wants another shot at the title he once held and isn’t happy with the fight that the UFC has made. On the other hand, Dana White doesn’t seem much troubled with the quality of fights but is actually impressed with how active Pereira has been as a champion.

White praises Pereira for his activity at a UFC event

Dana White had nothing but praise for Alex Pereira ahead of his next fight. The UFC president just recently announced that the Brazilian is defending his title yet again at UFC 307.

As he has done in the past, ‘Poatan’ is carrying an entire card on his back. In fact, in a recent video via MMA Orbit, White praises the Brazilian fighter for how ‘bada*s’ he is, saying,

“We call him, we need you, ‘yeah’. F*cking done, deal, flies in f*cking does the fight. Sometimes when you got a dude that’s this bada*s you almost have to protect him from himself.”

Dana White praising Alex Pereira for his activity at an event earlier today

Similar to his last fight when he stepped up on short notice, the Brazilian fighter seems to be ready for any challenge that the UFC throws at him.

Thus from the looks of it, all Alex Pereira cares about is fighting as many times as he possibly can. Naturally, the fans are loving it too as they get to watch him knock opponents out like it’s nothing.