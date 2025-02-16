‘Holy Crap’: 6–0 UFC Newcomer Shocked to Land Main Card Spot on Fight Night

Every once in a while, hard work pays off in a big way, and for Julius Walker, that moment has officially arrived. The 6-0 light heavyweight prospect just landed a main card spot for UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song on February 22.

For a UFC newcomer, getting placed on the main card is a huge deal—it’s a sign that the promotion sees real potential. Now, Walker has the perfect chance to make a statement in front of a bigger audience and prove he belongs among the best.

Walker has been grinding his way through the ranks, quietly building an undefeated record. But even he wasn’t expecting to be on such a big stage this soon. “Holy crap,” was his first reaction when he got the news.

Holy crap I'm on the main card did not expect that haha



Not only did Walker land a spot on the main card, he also secured the opening spot. Why is that a big deal? Well the way the UFC fights are structured, certain fights are more important than others. In a recent interview, UFC bossman, Dana White had explained why this was the case.

The opening fight on the main card is usually a fight that sets the tone for the evening. If that fight delivers the card gets off on the right note and fans who have tuned in are immediately engrossed in the event. White had pointed out that while he can not control the outcome, fighters who can bring violence to the octagon often find themselves as the curtain raisers.

Therefore, there is a lot of responsibility being placed on Walker here.

Needless to say, fans were equally as pumped for Walker as he was himself. One fan congratulated him and said, “Main card today main event tomorrow my man.” Another fan reiterated the sentiment and added, “Crazy how fast sh*t can happen. Seize that moment and live it up bro.”

Mind blowing! I truly believe I was made for this



The newcomer will now be aiming to seize the opportunity with both hands as he prepares for his UFC debut.

Walker looks for 7-0

Walker’s opponent, Alonzo Menifield, also known as “Atomic,” brings a professional record of 15-5-1, with 10 wins by knockout and 3 by submission. Despite knockout losses to Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov in 2024, Menifield remains a formidable force in the division.

Standing at 6 feet tall with a 76-inch reach, the 37-year-old fighter is eager to get back in the win column and he will be hoping a win over the newcomer would help his career back on track. His track record does boast of some impressive wins over the likes of Paul Craig and Jimmy Crute, but he has never been able to stitch the wins close together.

Since 2021, he has managed to lose every third fight he’s been in.

On the other side of the octagon, “Juice Box” Walker enters with an unblemished 6-0 record, all of them finishes, with 4 knockouts and 2 submissions. At 25 years old, Walker stands 6’4″ with an 81-inch reach, giving him a notable size advantage over Menifield.

Hailing from Springfield, Missouri, and fighting out of Team Fusion, Walker has had a series of impressive performances on the regional circuit before signing for the UFC. And on February 22, he will hope to add another name to his undefeated record and march towards getting a ranking in the 205 lbs division.