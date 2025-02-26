Joe Rogan Height: Is UFC Commentator Really 5’8″ or Just Lying About It?

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Joe Rogan talks to fans in the paddock at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-Imagn Images

Joe Rogan’s height has been a hot topic of debate for years. Officially, he’s listed at 5’8″ (173 cm), but plenty of fans and online skeptics aren’t convinced. With countless photos and videos of him standing next to celebrities of known height, the internet has been busy analyzing whether Rogan might actually be shorter than he claims.

Some argue that in certain pictures, he looks closer to 5’6″ or even 5’4″, depending on the angle and footwear situation. And now, a new video circulating on Instagram has reignited the discussion, with people pointing out that he doesn’t quite seem to match his claimed height. So, is the UFC commentator really 5’8″, or is this just another case of height inflation?

It’s worth noting that in the video, Rogan appears to be the same height as both Alexander Volkanovski and Rose Namajunas, who are 5’6″ and 5’5″, respectively. So, unless they were standing on slopes with Rogan standing on a crater, it does seem the UFC commentator is shorter than he claims.

This has also led to Rogan’s 5’8″ claim being questioned by scientists… or a scientist, to be fair.

Scientist questions Rogan’s height

You would imagine that scientists have better things to do. And truth be told, they definitely do, especially if you’re the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City. But having witnessed Tyson tear into the internet for the proposed weight of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, it doesn’t seem Rogan’s height would be that far removed from his concerns.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, guest Tyson humorously questioned Rogan’s height, suggesting he might be shorter than he claims.

In a lighthearted exchange, when Rogan claimed to be his official height, Tyson responded, “Are you 5’7″ and three quarters?” Rogan, of course, laughed it off.

Well, this wouldn’t be the first time Rogan’s physique would be brought into question by a guest on the podcast. Interestingly, comedian and fellow podcaster Theo Von would also make a sharp remark on Rogan’s 6-pack abs.

Theo Von compares Rogan to a festival bird

In a video that goes viral every few months, Rogan is seen talking about cold plunge to Theo Von. Rogan shares a video of himself right after an intense cardio session, getting into a tub full of ice.

“Wow, dude!”, exclaimed Von at first, having taken a peak at the 58-year-old’s impressive physique. Unfortunately, the mystery that is his mind tells him to let Rogan know what he looks like.

And guess what? It wasn’t a compliment.

Von took one look at the video, and before Rogan could explain anything further, compared him to a Thanksgiving turkey.

“You look like a turkey when they tie it up, and it gets all kind of like lined out”, he blurts out, prompting a “Whaaat?” from Rogan.

Without a pause, Theo adds, “You know what I am talking about? When they put that rope around that ham and it kind look likes (points at his midriff)“. After a second of confusion, Rogan realizes Theo was talking about his abs.

“It’s called working out, son“, he adds, laughing.

Well, what did Rogan expect when he showed Theo Von, of all people, that video? Theo has always had a weird way of looking at everyday things, and well, this just made sense, even for the laymen who have to live without the comedian’s perspective!