Robert Whittaker Maps Out Winning Formula for UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Against Former Opponent Israel Adesanya

Middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis is set to make his comeback to the cage. At UFC 305, he will attempt to defend his title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Although the bout has not yet been confirmed by the UFC, a common past opponent of the two made a shocking revelation.

Robert Whittaker, former UFC middleweight champion, weighed in on this match-up. According to him, this match-up is highly exciting. In addition, he asserts that the aggressor of the bout shall get the better of the other and gives an intriguing game plan to Du Plessis. In an interview with Submission Radio, he stated,

“I think it comes down to whoever dictates the fight like whoever is really pushing into the other guy so I think if Dricus pushes into Izzy and doesn’t let Izzy have the space and doesn’t let Izzy formulate the way he likes to fight doesn’t give him room to kind of lead the land.”

The aforementioned opinion is of great relevance for reasons more than one. Whitaker’s fighting acumen and intellect can not be disputed, and he is one of the few opponents who have faced both of them.

While Whittaker detailed his take on the hyped matchup, the champion, Dricus Du Plessis, also opined on his potential title fight.

Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on his match-up against Israel Adesnaya

Adesanya is not an opponent to scoff at. He has proven himself to be a formidable opponent for anyone in the division. Yet, Du Plessis is not intimidated by him and he looks forward to it and is eager to defeat him in his home ground. In an interview, as per ESPN, he said,

“Fighting Izzy on home soil would be the ideal. That would be ticking a lot of boxes. He’s one of the best to ever do it in the middleweight division.”

His comments add fuel to the fire of this match-up. Both fighters are excited to compete against each other, which increases the stakes at hand. It will now be interesting to see whether Dana White and co. gives Dricus Du Plessis his favored opponent or not.