Hyped for UFC 300 Comedian Theo Von Hilariously Challenges Joe Rogan to a Showdown Inside the Cage

UFC PPVs aren’t strangers to having celebrities in attendance. Likewise, the coveted UFC 300, too, was not an exception to this phenomenon. American comedian-podcaster Theo Von was spotted attending the event to enjoy the action like all the other celebrities in the house. However, Von surprisingly came up with an in-cage showdown offer during his appearance at the T-Mobile Arena. The Official ‘X’ account of ‘UFC Canada’ revealed that he chose none other than the UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, as his rival.

Joe Rogan is a trained martial artist. The 56-year-old has competed in several martial arts tournaments during his teenage years. However, the ‘JRE’ host gave up competing after a few health complications while he was 21 years old. And now, while the athletes are fighting it out inside the cage, Rogan has been presented with an in-octagon offer as well. Theo Von said,

Tonight everybody’s gonna win. But I wanna fight Joe Rogan.”

Considering Rogan’s expertise in martial arts, it might seem that Theo Von’s decision to challenge him was a bad idea. But a deeper look at Von’s ventures will reveal that he has trained in multiple genres of martial arts as well. He also revealed that he had been doing MMA in a three-year-old YouTube video. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the fight would not be a walk in the park for Rogan if it did materialize.

Does Theo Von pack enough punch to defeat Joe Rogan?

Well, despite Von’s words, there are only a few videos showcasing him going through his training activities. The 44-year-old also hasn’t competed in any martial arts tournaments to date. On the other hand, there are a plethora of videos displaying Rogan’s training sessions and his prowess in combat sports.

Adding to that, Rogan has often been vocal about how he had won several amateur tournaments across the entire US. Even the UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre, once consulted the Boston native to learn his technique of throwing devastating kicks. Thus, Von might have full trust in his martial arts skills. But he may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew with his UFC 300 call out for Rogan.

