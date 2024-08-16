“I AM READY”: Conor McGregor Insists UFC ‘Wants’ Him for December, Despite Dana White’s Rejection

The Conor McGregor return saga just seems to get more confusing with each passing day. It started off with Michael Chandler announcing that he is now actively looking for other fights and isn’t going to wait for the Irishman. Then the UFC president chimed in and stated that ‘The Notorious’ would not be fighting this year, and now McGregor has claimed that the UFC wants him in December.

Yes, just hours after the UFC president declared that he doesn’t see McGregor returning to the octagon in 2024, the Irishman tweeted in contradiction.

“THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY.”

THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2024

It sure is a confusing time to be a Conor McGregor fan. He’s been out of the octagon for 3 years now, following breaking his leg during the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

And by the looks of it, they will have to now wait till 2025 to see him compete again, if he ever does, that is.

Regardless, as of right now, Dana White himself doesn’t see Chandler getting the big money fight before the end of 2024

The wait continues for Chandler

The UFC president is in constant conversation with McGregor but they have no fight planned for him yet.

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, he spoke about how ‘The Notorious’ has been blowing him up asking for a fight but he remained unconvinced.

“As of right now, I believe that Conor will not fight this year. Conor’s saying he wants to fight, he wants to fight in December, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor pleading for a December fight date: “After I said that, Conor was blowing me up… Conor’s saying he wants to fight in December, we’ll see how it plays out.” @Sportsnet #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/86TGZa6ulN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, for unknown reasons, with all evidence pointing to the contrary, Chandler has been really hopeful about McGregor’s return in December. And it’s understandable given that he’s waited 2 years for this fight. But what if it gets pushed further? How long do you think the American will continue to snub other opportunities in hopes of that one fight that could maybe change his life?