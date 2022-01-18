“I am ready for the challenge, Brandon Moreno training hard for the next fight” – Baby Assassin all set for the Trilogy against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Current UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno “Baby Assassin” believes, he is ready for the upcoming trilogy against the former champion Deiveson Figueiredo ‘Deus Da Guerra’ at ufc 270

UFC flyweight champion, Moreno believes the trilogy between him and deiveson will go down to be the best UFC flyweight championship bout.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will fight for the third time in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 270.

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo History:

The two flyweights fought to a majority draw in their first meeting, with Figueiredo retaining his title at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Which followed for a rematch between the two, where ‘Baby Assassin’ was crowed the new flyweight champion by submitting ‘Deus Da Guerra’ via rear-naked choke in mid-way of round 3 at ufc 263 June 2020.

Moreno submission over Deiveson was rewarded as “Submission of the Year 2021”

Currently Moreno holds a six-match win streak and will hope to increase the win steak and accomplish himself to successfully defend his title on January 23rd.

Moreno is believes he can beat ‘Deus Da Guerra’ again and envisions to clean the division as well.

