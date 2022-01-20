“Daniel Cormier refuses to fully vaccinate himself against Covid”, Dominick Cruz ‘The Dominator’ and ‘DC’ altercation increases further as DC not following Covid protocols

Dominick Cruz prefers not to work with his UFC commentary colleague Daniel Cormier as he doesn’t follow covid protocols for UFC 270.

Dominick Cruz a former UFC Bantamweight champion known for his unorthodox style and powerful wrestling background, The Dominator with his unique style and skills won the UFC bantamweight title back in 2010 and 2016, Currently he is ranked 7 as of December 2021.

While, Daniel Cormier an all-American former mixed martial artist, amateur wrestler and UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion, DC is only the second fighter in UFC history to hold titles in both weight classes at the simultaneously, as well as the first to defend it in both divisions.

The Altercation

Both Cruz and Cormier have been UFC commentators for some time and have shared the desk in multiple occasions, but in an pre-fight interview with Cruz shared his opinion with working with Cormier.

The Dominator stated that DC lacks prefight analysis and he doesn’t watch films to prepare for a fight and he usually mutes him out during a fight ,referring “DC doesn’t do homework”.

Both Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier settled their issues by confronting each other on DC YouTube channel.

The interview between the two went back and forth for accusing each other, until Michael Bisping (Former UFC Middleweight champion) came in and settled their differences.

Upcoming UFC 270

Cruz was recently questioned in an interview “With whom he is looking forward to working with in 2022 and for the forthcoming ufc 270,” to which he replied.

“I love working with Anik, I love him I learned so much from him, I think he is the gold standard when it comes to commentating just like Herb Dean is the gold standard when it comes to refereeing but who I wouldn’t work with going forward in 2022 is DC (Daniel Cormier) because he refuses to fully vaccinate himself against Covid”

Cruz further added :

“He doesn’t respect the science and therefore he doesn’t deserve to share the commentary booth with me, I take great offence in not being fully vaccinated as I consider the science of Covid being similar to the science that I used to implement my footwork”

Apparently, it seems things are not settled between the two and looks like The Dominator is not interested in working with DC for upcoming UFC 270.

Also Read: “I am ready for the challenge, Brandon Moreno training hard for the next fight” – Baby Assassin all set for the Trilogy against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270