UFC 270 Payout : How Much Money Will Each Fighter Receive?

UFC 270 Payout : UFC returns with its first major event in 2022, here are all the payouts and salaries for the athletes for UFC 270.



As UFC is all set to host their first major even this year at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States for UFC 270. UFC 270 will feature 5 fights for Main card, 4 for Preliminary card and Early Prelims card. Here is the list of the athletes and their salaries, payouts, bonus and sponsorships:

UFC 270 Payouts:

Fighters Guaranteed Purse Sponsorship Bonus ~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys) MAIN CARD Francis Ngannou $700,000 $50,000 $800,000 Ciryl Gane $100,000 $35,000 $200,000 Brandon Moreno $400,000 $60,000 $550,000 Deiveson Figueiredo $300,000 $25,000 $570,000 Michel Pereira $137,500 $25,000 $175,000 Andre Flailo $90,000 $20,000 $120,000 Greg Hardy $75,000 $5,000 $80,000 Cody Stamann $120,000 $5,000 $130,000 Said Nurmagomedov $45,000 $5,000 $50,000 Rodolfo Vieira $31,000 $4,000 $35,000 Wellington Turman $17,500 $5,000 $22,500 PRELIMINARY CARD Ilia Topuria $60,000 $5,000 $70,000 Charles Jourdain $40,000 $7,500 $47,500 Raoni Barcelos $98,000 $6,000 $104,000 Victor Henry $60,000 $5,000 $65,000 Michael Morales $20,000 $4,000 $24,000 Trevin Giles $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Jack Della $10,000 $4,000 $20,000 PeteRodriguez $15,000 $4,000 $20,000 EARLY PRELIMS CARD Poliana Botelho $36,000 $5,000 $40,000 Ji Yeon Kim $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Warlley Alves $48,000 $5,000 $55,000 Tony Gravely $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 SilvanaGomez Juarez $15,000 $5,000 $20,000 Vanessa Demopoulos $14,000 $5,000 $20,000 Saimon Oliveira $10,000 $4,000 $15,000 Matt Frevola $30,000 $5,000 $35,000 Genaro Valdez $10,000 $4,000 $14,000 Kay Hansen $16,000 $4,000 $20,000 Jasmine Jasudavicius $10,000 $4,000 $15,000

The list of UFC 270 has Francis Ngannou at the top. The actual statistics are never published by the UFC, although each pay-per-view event guarantees a purse based on the competitors’ contracts.

Payouts are exclusion of the following:

UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000

$50,000 Gateway Income

PPV Sales

Also read: “Daniel Cormier refuses to fully vaccinate himself against Covid”, Dominick Cruz ‘The Dominator’ and ‘DC’ altercation increases further as DC not following Covid protocols