UFC 270 Payout : How Much Money Will Each Fighter Receive?

UFC 270 Payout : UFC returns with its first major event in 2022, here are all the payouts and salaries for the athletes for UFC 270.
As UFC is all set to host their first major even this year at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States for UFC 270. UFC 270 will feature 5 fights for Main card, 4 for Preliminary card and Early Prelims card. Here is the list of the athletes and their salaries, payouts, bonus and sponsorships:
UFC 270 Payouts:
|Fighters
|Guaranteed Purse
|Sponsorship Bonus
|~Total Payouts (Exclusive of PPV buys)
|MAIN CARD
|Francis Ngannou
|$700,000
|$50,000
|$800,000
|Ciryl Gane
|$100,000
|$35,000
|$200,000
|Brandon Moreno
|$400,000
|$60,000
|$550,000
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|$300,000
|$25,000
|$570,000
|Michel Pereira
|$137,500
|$25,000
|$175,000
|Andre Flailo
|$90,000
|$20,000
|$120,000
|Greg Hardy
|$75,000
|$5,000
|$80,000
|Cody Stamann
|$120,000
|$5,000
|$130,000
|Said Nurmagomedov
|$45,000
|$5,000
|$50,000
|Rodolfo Vieira
|$31,000
|$4,000
|$35,000
|Wellington Turman
|$17,500
|$5,000
|$22,500
|PRELIMINARY CARD
|Ilia Topuria
|$60,000
|$5,000
|$70,000
|Charles Jourdain
|$40,000
|$7,500
|$47,500
|Raoni Barcelos
|$98,000
|$6,000
|$104,000
|Victor Henry
|$60,000
|$5,000
|$65,000
|Michael Morales
|$20,000
|$4,000
|$24,000
|Trevin Giles
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Jack Della
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$20,000
|PeteRodriguez
|$15,000
|$4,000
|$20,000
|EARLY PRELIMS CARD
|Poliana Botelho
|$36,000
|$5,000
|$40,000
|Ji Yeon Kim
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Warlley Alves
|$48,000
|$5,000
|$55,000
|Tony Gravely
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|SilvanaGomez Juarez
|$15,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|Vanessa Demopoulos
|$14,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|Saimon Oliveira
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|Matt Frevola
|$30,000
|$5,000
|$35,000
|Genaro Valdez
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$14,000
|Kay Hansen
|$16,000
|$4,000
|$20,000
|Jasmine Jasudavicius
|$10,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
The list of UFC 270 has Francis Ngannou at the top. The actual statistics are never published by the UFC, although each pay-per-view event guarantees a purse based on the competitors’ contracts.
Payouts are exclusion of the following:
- UFC performance of the night bonus : $50,000
- UFC fight of the night bonus : $50,000
- Gateway Income
- PPV Sales
