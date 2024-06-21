“I Can Box”: Sean O’Malley Confident About Beating Ryan Garcia in Boxing and ‘Real Fight’

Sean O’Malley is adamant that he can beat Ryan Garcia, both in boxing and in a ‘real fight’. The UFC bantamweight champion in recent weeks has spoken about fighting ‘KingRy’ more times than he has his next opponent Merab Dvalishvili.

‘Suga’ seems fixated on the boxer and setting up a fight with him but it was Garcia who had actually started the feud by claiming he could beat O’Malley in MMA. And while it was an unlikely scenario before, following his year-long suspension from professional boxing, fans may just see Ryan Garcia in the octagon next, as he hinted on X.

If that does happen, Sean O’Malley will be ready on deck. In a recent podcast episode with Jake Paul, he spoke about if he could actually beat the 25-year-old boxer.

“He has a lot better chances of betting me in a boxing match than he does in a real fight….. I can box I can throw hands I don’t think it would be easy by any means. I do think it’s possible that I beat him.”

Sean O’Malley has some of the best striking in the current UFC roster. However, boxing is a whole different ballgame and Ryan Garcia has been training for it since he was seven.

Also, even if the pair wanted they couldn’t fight in the boxing ring unless it was recreational since Garcia can not step into a ring in professional capacity for a year.

So, an MMA fight has more chances of being manifested, which, given O’Malley’s striking prowess, should be a fun fight to watch. O’Malley considers himself on of the best strikers in the UFC and for good reason. He has become the UFC bantamweight champion primarily based on his generational striking talent.

Speaking of striking, in the same podcast episode, O’Malley went on to reveal his Mt. Rushmore of the top strikers in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley names the best strikers in the UFC including himself

Credit where credit is due, Max Holloway is definitely one of the fiercest strikers in the UFC right now, especially after his insane last second KO of Dustin Gaethje and O’Malley knows that.

Next on the list is Ilia Topuria, who, despite his habit of using MMA math to justify not taking certain fights, is no joke to be around inside an octagon. Next but arguable the biggest name he dropped was that of former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

“I’m up there, Max is really good, Ilia Topuria is really good. Me, Max, Ilia, Adesanya.”

While O’Malley is giving these fighters their flowers, it should be noted that the bantamweight champion still believes himself above the rest.