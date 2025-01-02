‘I Can Wrestle Too’: Umar Nurmagomedov Warns Merab of ‘Deep Waters,’ Explains Clear Difference Between Him and Other Contenders

Umar Nurmagomedov might be the title challenger but he is keen on remaining Merab Dvalishvili why he’s the betting man’s favorite. With their bantamweight title fight on the horizon, Umar believes Merab might be overlooking a key detail – he can wrestle too.

Unlike Merab‘s previous opponents, Umar doesn’t plan to get overwhelmed by the relentless pace and takedown game. In fact, he’s ready to meet Merab head-on and take things into “deep waters” if necessary.

As the fight approaches, Umar is confident that his grappling skills and well-rounded game will be the difference-maker, setting him apart.

In an interview with the UFC, Umar claimed that he was going to be tougher to defeat for the champ. Calling other contenders like Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan easy money for Merab, Umar further asserted:

“He knows, other guys, he will beat. For me it’s going to be hard…I can’t imagine how he will beat me. He can hold me, okay maybe he will take me down one time but he has to hold me there, he can’t. I can wrestle too, don’t forget!”

"I can wrestle too, don't forget!" Umar Nurmagomedov says he can't imagine how Merab could beat him and states that he's the only person who can take him to deep waters



Umar went on to add that if he gets the slightest glance of Merab’s back, he will make sure to secure a choke, and issued a warning to the champion saying, “Be careful”.

Umar is not wrong here. Merab isn’t known for getting finishes. He secures multiple takedowns during his fights and keeps opponents on the ground for as long as he can, maintaining cruise control. But he never really goes for finishes. He will need to go for a finish with Umar. The impunity with which Merab has dominated strikers, simply will not work on him.

But it is still expected to be a well-contested encounter.

Umar claims Merab will do a Houdini on D-Day

Umar is hoping Merab shows up for their UFC 311 fight – but he’s not holding his breath. Umar knows Merab hasn’t been too eager to take this fight, even calling him an “unworthy” challenger. When asked if he’s worried Merab might pull out, Umar was pretty blunt about it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised – no one would,” Umar said.

“People are already talking about it, but I’m hoping he stays in and the fight happens.”

Nurmagomedov feels like Merab’s reluctance comes down to knowing how tough the matchup will be. “I think he wants to fight guys he knows he can beat,” Umar explained.

“I’m not saying I’ll definitely smash him, but I’ll give him problems. I know he’ll come to win, and I’ll try to break him. It’s going to be a battle, no doubt.”

It is unlikely that Merab will just pull out of the fight at the 11th hour after all that talk about respecting him “as a man” during the UFC 311 press conference.